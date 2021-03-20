Slavia Prague say they’ve filed a legal grievance for an alleged “brutal” assault on Ondrej Kudela after Thursday’s recreation towards Rangers.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara claimed he was racially abused by Slavia’s Czech worldwide centre-again Kudela in the direction of the top of the Europa League second-leg tie at Ibrox, which led to offended scenes on the pitch and within the tunnel after the sport.

UEFA stated it was “conscious of an incident which occurred within the tunnel after the top of the match” and has since confirmed it has launched an investigation into Thursday evening’s occasions.

Slavia launched a press release on Friday to say their popularity was “being smeared and not using a single piece of proof” following Kamara’s accusation.















Rangers' Connor Goldson says he's '100 per cent' positive Glen Kamara was racially abused by a Slavia Prague participant throughout their Europa League match



In a while Friday, the Czech membership launched one other assertion through which they alleged Kudela was the sufferer of a “ready and deliberate” assault after the sport, and confirmed they’d filed a legal grievance with the Czech Embassy in London, who they stated will submit the membership’s grievance to Scottish police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson stated on Friday: “No reviews of criminality have been made by both membership in reference to final evening’s match. Police Scotland has contacted membership officers and warranted them that ought to any allegation be obtained will probably be investigated completely.”

Slavia alleged Steven Gerrard was among the many witnesses – together with UEFA delegates and members of the Czech membership’s workers – to an assault “carried out with full drive with the intention to harm”.

“SK Slavia Prague filed a legal grievance with Scottish police by means of the Embassy of the Czech Republic in London for bodily assault on participant Ondrej Kudela,” the assertion learn.

“Bodily assault on Ondrej Kudela was a ready and deliberate act which included overlaying cameras on the location of the incident.















Jordan Allison from Present Racism the Purple Card says he hopes UEFA present a powerful response to allegations of racism in the direction of Rangers' Glen Kamara of their Europa League match towards Slavia Prague



“The assault was brutal and carried out with full drive with the intention to harm and trigger bodily hurt to our participant.

“Within the textual content, the names of people that witnessed the incident are said, in addition to SK Slavia Prague representatives, together with UEFA representatives and Rangers FC supervisor Steven Gerrard.”

Sky Sports activities Information has contacted Rangers for a response.

UEFA has confirmed it is going to conduct an investigation into the incidents that occurred at Ibrox.

It stated in a press release: “In accordance with the Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Laws, an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct an investigation concerning the incidents that occurred in the course of the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League spherical of 16 second leg match between Rangers FC and SK Slavia Praha on March 18 2021.”

Gers lost 2-0 on the night as they had been knocked out 3-1 on mixture, with Steven Gerrard’s facet having Kemar Roofe and Leon Balogun despatched off.

Talking after the extremely-charged recreation, Gerrard gave his full backing to Finland worldwide Kamara and urged UEFA to research the alleged racist abuse of his participant.

“Glen Kamara to me is one in all my very own, like all of them in that dressing room,” stated Gerrard.

“I 100 per cent imagine him, what he’s saying by way of the accusation. Different gamers round it heard it. I’ll stand toe-to-toe with Glen Kamara.”

In a press release launched on Slavia’s English language web site, Kudela admitted he had used offensive language however added: “It was stated in feelings, however I completely deny there was something racist in these phrases.”

