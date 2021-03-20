Sonu Sood becomes the first Indian actor to have a special livery dedicated to him by domestic airline

Sonu Sood’s noble gestures and selfless efforts throughout the on-going Covid-19 pandemic has impressed many throughout the nation. He has earned the moniker of a Messiah and real-life superhero for extending a serving to hand in direction of frontline staff and underprivileged migrants, college students and sufferers, amongst others. His constant philanthropy has been lauded by followers, friends and politicians and different eminent personalities.

The most recent to be a part of the bandwagon is domestic airline Spice Jet. To honour his social work for the needy and fewer privileged, a SpiceJet Boeing 737 plane was lately wrapped in a special livery which incorporates a picture of the actor together with a line that reads, ‘A salute to the saviour Sonu Sood’. With this, Sonu has added a new feather to his hat as he turned the first Indian actor to have achieved this feat.

Together with Sonu, it repatriated greater than 2.5 lakh Indians final 12 months. As a part of this collaboration, greater than 1500 Indian college students stranded in Kyrgyzstan and tons of of Indian nationals caught in Russia, Uzbekistan, Manila and Almaty, amongst different nations, have been repatriated to India.

Speaking about it, Sonu says, “To be trustworthy, I’m fairly greatly surprised by his large honour. That is a actually candy and touching gesture on Spice Jet’s half and I’m overwhelmed with such a pretty current. I hope that I can maintain making everybody proud with my work. I’m additionally grateful to Spice Jet for his or her effort of bringing again so many Indians from completely different components of the world safely to their homeland throughout the pandemic.”