By 1 Quarter

The Phoenix Suns are forward after one, as anticipated, however they’ll must hold working the remainder of the way in which. It’s nonetheless tight after one quarter, with Phoenix main 34-29 over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Suns haven’t had any offensive standouts to date with all gamers held to eight factors or fewer. Minnesota has been counting on level guard Ricky Rubio, who has 9 factors and two assists, and middle Karl-Anthony Towns, who has 9 factors.

Who’s Enjoying

Minnesota @ Phoenix

Present Information: Minnesota 10-31; Phoenix 26-13

What to Know

This Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a protection that has allowed a mean of 117.32 factors per recreation. They and the Phoenix Suns will face off at 10 p.m. ET March 19 at PHX Area with out a lot relaxation after ending up video games yesterday. Minnesota isn’t favored, however they simply beat the chances of their final matchup, so don’t depend them out.

The Timberwolves are hoping for one more victory. They certain made it a nail-biter, however they managed to flee with a 123-119 win over Phoenix on Thursday. Small ahead Anthony Edwards (42 factors) and middle Karl-Anthony Towns (41 factors) have been the highest scorers for Minnesota.

Minnesota’s win lifted them to 10-31 whereas Phoenix’s loss dropped them all the way down to 26-13. Karl-Anthony Towns will probably be somebody to keep watch over after he shot 5-for-7 from past the arc and virtually completed with a triple-double on 41 factors, ten rebounds, and eight assists on Thursday. Let’s see if he can construct on that robust efficiency or if Phoenix’s protection can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET The place: PHX Area — Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Area — Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports activities – Arizona

Fox Sports activities – Arizona Comply with: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a giant 11-level favourite in opposition to the Timberwolves, based on the most recent NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a great really feel for the road for this one, as the sport opened with the Suns as a ten.5-level favourite.

Over / Underneath: -110

Sequence Historical past

Minnesota have received ten out of their final 18 video games in opposition to Phoenix.

Damage Report for Phoenix

Cameron Johnson: Out (Covid-19)

Torrey Craig: Out (Coach’s Choice)

Damage Report for Minnesota