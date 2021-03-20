NCAA Tournament Second Round: (11) Syracuse (17-9) vs (3) West Virginia (19-9) prediction and faculty basketball recreation preview.

Syracuse vs West Virginia Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 21

Game Time: 5:15 pm ET

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Community: CBS

– All the CFN Fearless Predictions

Syracuse vs West Virginia Game Preview

For contemporary traces and to guess on faculty basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Syracuse Will Win

Can the Orange presumably do that once more from three?

San Diego State had probably the greatest defenses in faculty basketball, and it didn’t matter. The Orange have been bombing away at will, hitting 15 threes within the gorgeous 78-62 win.

It is a sturdy taking pictures crew from the surface even when it’s not unconscious, and West Virginia – though it received 84-67 over Morehead State by pulling away late – allowed ten made threes.

The Orange might need made noice with their offense, but it surely’s the D that’s nonetheless the calling card. It comes up with a ton of blocks and steals, it’s nice at forcing errors, and held San Diego State to twenty-eight% from three and locked down early in a 32-18 first half.

– 2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Mountaineers can transfer the ball round in addition to anybody. They’ve the guards, the passing, and the crispness to keep away from making a complete slew of errors.

They have an inclination to play up or all the way down to the competitors, however they at all times provide you with steals, they’re nice on the boards and will counteract the traditional Orange benefit up entrance, and so they’re going to hit their free throws.

San Diego State solely received to the road seven instances in opposition to Syracuse and made simply three of them. West Virginia will get to the road no less than 15 instances and it’ll hit no less than 75%.

And …

What’s Going To Occur

West Virginia is strong at three level D, and it’s not going to buckle within the slightest when and if the Orange hit just a few from the surface.

San Diego State was a rock-solid crew, too, but it surely couldn’t provide you with the scoring burst wanted when every part began going incorrect. West Virginia received’t have that downside.

The important thing for the Mountaineers is hitting 45%.

Syracuse is 10-0 within the final 17 video games when holding groups to underneath 45% from the sphere, and it’s 0-7 when it doesn’t.

West Virginia made 51% of its pictures in opposition to Morehead State, however solely hit the mark as soon as within the final eight Huge 12 video games.

Comply with us @ColFootballNews

Syracuse vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

Syracuse 74, West Virginia 72

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: West Virginia -3.5, o/u: 147

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Should See Ranking: 4

5: Draymond Inexperienced’s sub has steak

1: Jayson Tatum’s turkey sub

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Soccer & Basketball Faculties 2020-2021