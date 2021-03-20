Previous to its launch, Thippara Meesam was within the information for its distinctive promotional methods. The nice information, nevertheless, is that the movie hits theaters on October 8, 2019. Within the movie, Sree Vishnu performs Mani, a exceptional disc jockey within the metropolis. Nonetheless, the DJ deeply hates the ladies who gave delivery to him.

Contemplating the story is sort of a family story, however there’s an intriguing a part of the film. After getting in hassle, Mani asks her mom to present him about 40 Lakhs. The rationale why Mani hates the girl who gave delivery to him is unknown.

It’s protected to say the film has robust potential and Sree Vishnu is fairly good at drawing audiences to theaters. Nonetheless, the film has leaked on the piracy website Tamilrockers which has been blocked by the Indian authorities.

Thippara Meesam turns into yet one more sufferer of Tamil rockers

The critics say the film has a reasonably first rate premise; nevertheless, the efficiency of the complete film doesn’t really feel proper. Even the viewers felt the identical concerning the film. Now that the film has leaked on Tamilrockers, the unfavorable evaluations and the leak will finally tarnish the film’s case.

The producer and director of the movie hope that the final twenty minutes of the movie will draw the viewers to the cinema. The film additionally options Rohini, Sreekanthm and Nikki Tamboli in notable roles. Krishna Vijay is the director of the film, whereas Rizwan is the music director of the film.