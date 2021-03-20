KL Rahul, who flopped in three consecutive matches towards England, was given an opportunity in the taking part in eleven in place of Shikhar Dhawan, however he couldn’t stay up to the confidence of team captain Virat Kohli. Team captain Virat Kohli has nice religion in KL Rahul, however he couldn’t preserve his belief and failed to play 14 runs even throughout the fourth match.

Counting on Rahul’s return, captain Virat Kohli mentioned that, a while again my kind was additionally very unhealthy in the similar means. The identical is taking place with KL Rahul, his kind is additionally unhealthy at the second. Rahul will recover from it quickly ”.