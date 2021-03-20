Today in Hockey History: March 20

This date in Nationwide Hockey League historical past has supplied us with a little bit little bit of all the pieces. There have been damaged data, private milestones, loads of hat methods and one very eventful evening in 1993. Let’s take our every day journey again in time to get pleasure from all the very best moments March 20 has given us through the years.

Bobby Hull of the Chicago Blackhawks entered the ultimate sport of the common season on March 20, 1960, trailing Bronco Horvath of the Boston Bruins by one level for the scoring title as the 2 groups met at Boston Backyard. Horvath was injured within the first interval whereas Hull had a purpose and an help throughout a 5-5 tie to win his first Artwork Ross Trophy.

9 years later, on March 20, 1969, the Blackhawks and Bruins skated to a different 5-5 tie. Hull scored two objectives to provide him an NHL-file 55 on the season. His second purpose broke his personal file of 54 he set in the course of the 1965-66 season. He additionally grew to become the NHL’s second 100-level scorer simply 19 days after Phil Esposito of the Bruins was the primary participant to hit triple digits in a season.

Boston Bruins Greats Make Historical past

Goaltender Frank Brimsek made 27 saves and the Bruins had 50 pictures on purpose on March 20, 1941, as they opened their Stanley Cup Semifinals collection with a 3-0 win towards the Toronto Maple Leafs.

On the identical evening Hull scored his 55th purpose, Bobby Orr made historical past as properly. The legendary blueliner celebrated his 21st birthday by scoring his 21st purpose of the season. This set the one-season file for objectives by a defenseman, breaking the outdated mark set by Flash Hollett in the course of the 1944-45 season. The historic purpose sport with only one second left within the third interval to power the 5-5 draw.

Johnny Bucyk picked up two assists, on March 20, 1971, in a 5-3 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers. The 2 helpers gave him 107 factors, tying the one-season NHL file for scoring by a left wing. The win was Boston’s 13th in a row and prolonged their undefeated streak on house ice to 27 video games (26-0-1).

Two new crew data had been set on March 20, 1993, throughout a 7-4 loss on the Detroit Purple Wings. Ray Bourque picked up his 795th profession help, passing Bucyk for probably the most in crew historical past. Adam Oates set the crew file for probably the most assists in a season by a middle when recorded No. 78.

A Busy Night time in 1993

The 2 data set by the Bruins’ Corridor of Famers was just the start of an evening to recollect in 1993. In that very same sport, John Ogrodnick of the Purple Wings scored twice to turn out to be the 42nd participant in NHL historical past to attain 400 profession objectives.

In Pittsburgh, Mario Lemieux scored 4 objectives for the second straight sport to guide the Penguins to a 9-3 win over the rival Flyers. Two nights early, he dropped 4 on the Washington Capitals in a 7-5 victory.

Brett Hull scored his 50th purpose for the fourth straight season within the St. Louis Blues 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Tomas Sandstrom scored in his first evening again after lacking 21 video games with a damaged jaw to provide the Kings their 500th win in franchise historical past. Luc Robitaille scored a purpose in his 10th straight sport and have become the primary participant to lit the lamp towards 22 groups in a single season.

Alexander Mogilny scored his 70th and 71st goals of the season, whereas Pat LaFontaine picked up three assists in a 3-1 Buffalo Sabres’ win on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Patrice Brisebois scored the 9,000th purpose in Montreal Canadiens franchise historical past, whereas Kirk Muller scored a purpose and added three assists in a 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Defenseman Uwe Krupp scored a purpose and added 4 assists to guide the New York Islanders to a 7-2 win on the Vancouver Canucks.

Maurice Richard scored his 14th profession hat trick on March 20, 1948, with three objectives in three alternative ways. He scored at even energy, an influence-play purpose and one whereas shorthanded throughout a 7-4 Canadiens’ win towards the Blackhawks. Montreal set a single-sport league file with three shorthanded objectives. Eight years later, he prolonged his Stanley Cup file together with his fifth profession playoff hat trick, together with the sport-successful purpose, because the Canadiens received 7-1 beat the New York Rangers in Recreation 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals.

Ted Lindsay scored his fourth profession hat trick on March 20, 1955, and had two assists to guide the Purple Wings to a 6-0 win over the Canadiens. Terry Sawchuk tied his personal crew file together with his ninth straight victory and have become the primary NHL goaltender to have three 40-win seasons in his profession.

Rookie Bernie Nicholls grew to become the primary participant in Kings’ historical past to attain hat methods in consecutive video games on March 20, 1982, in a 7-5 win towards the Penguins.

Mike Bossy scored his thirty seventh profession hat trick and had an help on March 20, 1986, whereas Denis Potvin picked up 4 assists because the New York Islanders beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-1.

Tony Tanti scored his sixth career hat trick, together with an extra time purpose to guide the Canucks to a 6-5 win towards the visiting Winnipeg Jets. Included was his 68th profession energy-play purpose, a brand new crew file.

Eric Lindros scored his second consecutive hat trick on March 20, 1995, because the Flyers received 8-4 over the visiting Canadiens. He grew to become the second participant in franchise historical past to attain three or extra objectives in again-to-again video games.

On that very same evening, Jason Arnott picked up his first profession hat trick, with David Oliver and Doug Weight every incomes three assists because the Edmonton Oilers received 5-2 over the visiting Calgary Flames.

Odds & Ends

On March 20, 1918, the Toronto Arenas, now the Maple Leafs, grew to become the primary NHL crew to play for the Stanley Cup. Reg Noble had two objectives and an help as they beat the Vancouver Millionaires of the Pacific Coast Hockey League 5-3 in Recreation 1 of the Stanley Cup Ultimate.

Future Corridor of Famer Frank Mahovlich performed in his first NHL sport on March 20, 1957, when the Maple Leafs misplaced 2-1 to the Canadiens.

Two brothers confronted one another as opposing goaltenders for the primary time on March 20, 1971, when Ken Dryden and the Canadiens beat Dave Dryden and the Sabres 5-2. Neither brother began the sport, however Ken was known as into responsibility after Rogie Vachon was injured within the second interval. Buffalo coach Punch Imlach instantly pulled starter Joe Daley and inserted Dave for the historic second.

Man Lafleur scored a purpose to increase his NHL file 23-sport level streak on March 29, 1977, within the Canadiens’ 6-1 win towards the Blues. One yr later, he grew to become the seventh participant in crew historical past to attain 300 profession objectives throughout a 5-1 win at Vancouver.

Additionally, on March 20, 1978, Bernie Father or mother grew to become the thirteenth goaltender in NHL historical past to file 250 profession victories, because the Flyers received 4-2 over the visiting Islanders.

Phil Esposito scored to succeed in the 40-purpose mark for the eighth time in his profession on March 20, 1979, to tie Bobby Hull for probably the most 40-purpose seasons in NHL historical past. His purpose earned the Rangers a degree in a 2-2 tie with the Capitals.

Bryan Trottier scored twice on March 20, 1986, to turn out to be the second participant in Islanders franchise historical past to attain 350 objectives. He additionally had an help in New York’s 5-2 win over the visiting New Jersey Devils.

On that very same night, Marcel Dionne picked up an help to maneuver into second place on the all-time NHL scoring record, passing Esposito, together with his 1,591st profession level when the Kings misplaced 6-3 on the Bruins.

In Philadelphia on this evening, Tim Kerr grew to become the primary Flyer to file three consecutive 50-purpose seasons in a 5-1 win over the Penguins. This was head coach Mike Keenan’s a hundredth victory in his 152nd sport, the second-quickest in NHL historical past.

Paul Coffey grew to become the primary defenseman in NHL historical past to attain 100 factors in a season with two groups on March 20, 1989, when he was credited with an help within the Penguins’ 7-2 loss on the Minnesota North Stars.

Wayne Gretzky scored twice on March 20, 1994, to tie Gordie Howe’s all-time objectives file with 801 in the course of the Los Angles Kings’ 6-6 tie with the San Jose Sharks.

Bourque scored the ultimate common-season purpose of his exceptional profession on March 20, 2001, within the Colorado Avalanche’s 4-1 win towards the Sharks. This was the 410th purpose of his profession, nonetheless the all-time file for defensemen.

The quantity 30 was wild on March 20, 2004, as Mats Sundin scored his thirtieth purpose of the season for the eleventh time in his profession because the Maple Leafs received 5-2 towards the visiting Avalanche. The victory marked the ninth 30-win season within the profession of goaltender Ed Belfour.

Later that evening, Robitaille had a purpose and an help to tie Bucyk for probably the most factors in NHL historical past for a left with 1,369. The trouble wasn’t fairly ok because the Kings had been crushed on house ice 4-2 by the Purple Wings.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 602nd career goal on March 20, 2018, to move Jari Kurri for 19th place on the league’s all-time objectives record. His league-main 44th purpose of the season helped the Capitals defeat the Dallas Stars 4-3.

Completely happy Birthday to You

In addition to Orr turning 73 at present, 17 different present and former NHL gamers had been born on this date together with Charlie Simmer (67), Dennis Wideman (38), Valtteri Filppula (37), Sergei Kostitsyn (34), Nick Leddy (30), Justin Falk (29), Nick Paul (26) Nikolai Knyzhov (23) and Trevor Zegras (20).