Who’s Taking part in
Dallas @ Portland
Present Information: Dallas 21-18; Portland 24-16
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers have to shore up a protection that’s permitting 115.03 factors per sport earlier than their contest Friday. They’re getting proper again to it as they host the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET March 19 at Moda Heart on the Rose Quarter. Each groups search to proceed their momentum from their earlier wins.
Portland beat the New Orleans Pelicans 101-93 on Thursday. The Trail Blazers’ success was spearheaded by the efforts of level guard Damian Lillard, who shot 6-for-15 from past the arc and completed with 36 factors and 6 boards, and middle One’s Edges, who dropped a double-double on 16 factors and 13 rebounds. Dame’s night time made it three video games in a row wherein he has scored no less than 36 factors.
In the meantime, whereas not fairly a landslide, the matchup between Dallas and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday was nonetheless a reasonably decisive one because the Mavericks wrapped it up with a 105-89 victory at house. Level guard Luka Doncic took over for Dallas, ending with 42 factors (a whopping 40% of their complete) and 9 assists along with six rebounds.
Rip Metropolis is anticipated to lose this subsequent one by 3. These enjoying the chances have seen issues travel with Portland, who’re 20-20 in opposition to the unfold.
Portland got here out on prime in a nail-biter in opposition to Dallas within the groups’ earlier assembly final month, sneaking previous 121-118. Will the Trail Blazers repeat their success, or do the Mavericks have a greater sport plan this time round? We’ll discover out quickly sufficient.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- The place: Moda Heart on the Rose Quarter — Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBATV
- On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive free of charge. Regional restrictions might apply.)
- Observe: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a 3-level favourite in opposition to the Trail Blazers, based on the newest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a very good really feel for the road for this one, as the sport opened with the Mavericks as a 3.5-level favourite.
Over / Underneath: -110
Collection Historical past
Portland have gained ten out of their final 19 video games in opposition to Dallas.
- Feb 14, 2021 – Portland 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Aug 11, 2020 – Portland 134 vs. Dallas 131
- Jan 23, 2020 – Dallas 133 vs. Portland 125
- Jan 17, 2020 – Dallas 120 vs. Portland 112
- Oct 27, 2019 – Portland 121 vs. Dallas 119
- Mar 20, 2019 – Portland 126 vs. Dallas 118
- Feb 10, 2019 – Dallas 102 vs. Portland 101
- Dec 23, 2018 – Portland 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Dec 04, 2018 – Dallas 111 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 03, 2018 – Dallas 115 vs. Portland 109
- Jan 26, 2018 – Portland 107 vs. Dallas 93
- Jan 20, 2018 – Portland 117 vs. Dallas 108
- Feb 07, 2017 – Portland 114 vs. Dallas 113
- Feb 03, 2017 – Dallas 108 vs. Portland 104
- Dec 21, 2016 – Dallas 96 vs. Portland 95
- Nov 04, 2016 – Portland 105 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 23, 2016 – Portland 109 vs. Dallas 103
- Mar 20, 2016 – Dallas 132 vs. Portland 120
- Dec 01, 2015 – Dallas 115 vs. Portland 112