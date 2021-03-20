Who’s Taking part in

Dallas @ Portland

Present Information: Dallas 21-18; Portland 24-16

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have to shore up a protection that’s permitting 115.03 factors per sport earlier than their contest Friday. They’re getting proper again to it as they host the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET March 19 at Moda Heart on the Rose Quarter. Each groups search to proceed their momentum from their earlier wins.

Portland beat the New Orleans Pelicans 101-93 on Thursday. The Trail Blazers’ success was spearheaded by the efforts of level guard Damian Lillard, who shot 6-for-15 from past the arc and completed with 36 factors and 6 boards, and middle One’s Edges, who dropped a double-double on 16 factors and 13 rebounds. Dame’s night time made it three video games in a row wherein he has scored no less than 36 factors.

In the meantime, whereas not fairly a landslide, the matchup between Dallas and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday was nonetheless a reasonably decisive one because the Mavericks wrapped it up with a 105-89 victory at house. Level guard Luka Doncic took over for Dallas, ending with 42 factors (a whopping 40% of their complete) and 9 assists along with six rebounds.

Rip Metropolis is anticipated to lose this subsequent one by 3. These enjoying the chances have seen issues travel with Portland, who’re 20-20 in opposition to the unfold.

Portland got here out on prime in a nail-biter in opposition to Dallas within the groups’ earlier assembly final month, sneaking previous 121-118. Will the Trail Blazers repeat their success, or do the Mavericks have a greater sport plan this time round? We’ll discover out quickly sufficient.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET The place: Moda Heart on the Rose Quarter — Portland, Oregon

Moda Heart on the Rose Quarter — Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

NBATV On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive free of charge. Regional restrictions might apply.)

fuboTV (Strive free of charge. Regional restrictions might apply.) Observe: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3-level favourite in opposition to the Trail Blazers, based on the newest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a very good really feel for the road for this one, as the sport opened with the Mavericks as a 3.5-level favourite.

Over / Underneath: -110

Collection Historical past

Portland have gained ten out of their final 19 video games in opposition to Dallas.