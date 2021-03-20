The largest division in MMA will see a pair of heavy hitters sq. off as soon as once more at UFC 260 when Stipe Miocic defends his heavyweight title in opposition to the game’s premier knockout artist in Francis Ngannou on the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The final time Miocic and Ngannou met, Micoc retained his title with a unanimous determination victory over Ngannou at UFC 220. After falling quick in opposition to Derrick Lewis in his subsequent struggle, Ngannou went on a tear of 4 straight first-spherical knockout victories in opposition to Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik to earn one other shot on the title.

Since defeating Ngannou, Miocic has solely confronted Daniel Cormier. He dropped the title to him at UFC 226 however regained it with a fourth-spherical knockout at UFC 241 in August 2019. The rubber match additionally noticed Miocic come out on prime when he received a unanimous determination and despatched Cormier into retirement final August.

With an incensed Ngannou coming for his crown, will Miocic be capable of hold his head and switch again the problem or will there be a brand new king of the heavyweight division?

The co-predominant occasion finds Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight title in opposition to Brian Ortega.

Volkanovski is coming off of a pair of slender victories over Max Holloway to develop into the champion. However now he’ll face an opponent in Ortega who is way from the person who was brutalized by Max Holloway in 2018. Ortega seems to be revamped with improved hanging and showcased it in a dominant efficiency in opposition to Chan Sung Jung to place himself again in place to win a world title.

Beneath is a full rundown of the schedule for UFC 260, with particulars on the struggle matchups, begin instances, odds and extra.

What time is UFC 260: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou?

Date: Saturday, March 27

Saturday, March 27 Early prelims: 6:15 pm ET

6:15 pm ET Prelims: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET PPV predominant card: 10 pm ET

Broadcast protection of UFC 260 will start with the UFC Combat Move prelims at 6:15 p.m. ET adopted by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view occasion is about to start at 10 p.m. ET. Miocic and Ngannou are anticipated to hit the Octagon about 12:15 a.m. ET, though the precise time is determined by the size of earlier fights.

watch UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou

The complete UFC 260 card, together with the PPV predominant card, is out there within the U.S. on the ESPN+ subscription streaming service.

Earlier fights, nonetheless, are additionally viewable stay on ESPN and the WatchESPN app, and, for the early prelims, on UFC Combat Move.

In Canada, the principle card pay-per-view is out there on Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink, and UFC PPV on UFC Combat Move. Prelims are on TSN and RDS.

Miocic vs. Ngannou worth: How a lot does UFC 260 price?

UFC 260 PPV: $69.99

$69.99 With ESPN+ bundle: $89.98

Within the U.S., the UFC 260 predominant card is out there through pay-per-view on ESPN+, which additionally requires a subscription. The PPV worth for UFC 260 is $69.99 for present subscribers. New subscribers can pay a bundle price of $89.98 for the UFC 260 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which affords a financial savings of over 30 %.

The place is UFC 260?

UFC 260 will happen at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with out followers in attendance because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Miocic vs. Ngannou odds for UFC 260

Based on Fanduel, Francis Ngannou is the favourite regardless of shedding to Miocic beforehand. The challenger at present sits as a -138 favourite, which means a guess of $138 would must be made so as to earn a $100 revenue ought to Ngannou come out victorious. Miocic, regardless of being the champion, is the slight underdog at +115, the place a $100 guess would earn a $115 revenue.

Stipe Miocic document, bio

Title: Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic Nationality: American

American Born: Aug. 19, 1982

Aug. 19, 1982 Peak: 6-4

6-4 Attain: 80 inches

80 inches Complete fights: 23

23 File: 20-3

Francis Ngannou document, bio

Title: Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou Nationality: Cameroonian

Cameroonian Born: Sept. 5, 1986

Sept. 5, 1986 Peak: 6-4

6-4 Attain: 83 inches

83 inches Complete fights: 18

18 File: 15-3

UFC 260 struggle card

Predominant card (ESPN+ PPV)

Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Francis Ngannou; for Miocic’s UFC Heavyweight championship

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Brian Ortega; for Volkanovski’s UFC Featherweight championship

Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque; Welterweights

Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida; Bantamweights

Khama Worthy vs. Jamie Mullarkey; Lightweights

Preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight; Mild Heavyweights

Jessica Penne vs. Hannah Goldy; Ladies’s Strawweight

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Jared Gooden; Welterweights

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Combat Move)