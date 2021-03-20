High ten middleweight contender’s battle as Derek Brunson takes on Kevin Holland in a UFC Fight Night headliner.We Break Down The Card From High To Backside For Saturday’s Middleweight Conflict Between Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 22.

This weekend’s occasion on the UFC APEX is each, as the primary occasion conflict between Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland is a must-see an additional attraction within the middleweight division, and the undercard is so flush with compelling and impactful fights that the occasion appears like a mid-March sleeper hit ready to occur.

Within the co-main occasion GREGOR GILLESPIE VS. BRAD RIDDELL will face off on the Apex floor for Light-weight · 155 lbs title battle. MMA Rating of Gregor Gillespie ” The Reward” USA fighter’ #18 on the opposite facet NZ fighter Brad Riddell “Quake” is on #31.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland

March 21, 2021

UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Foremost Card : ESPN/ESPN+10:00 PM ET

Prelims: ESPN2/ESPN+5:00 PM ET

Brunson vs Holland: Fight By Fight Preview

Brunson seems to be to take down one other rising star. In his final outing, Brunson stopped Edmen Shahbazyan within the third spherical again in August. The perennial middleweight contender is driving a three-fight profitable streak since shedding to present middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya at UFC 230.

Holland took the MMA world by storm in 2020. He competed 5 instances within the last seven months, profitable all of them together with 4 through stoppage. Most lately, Holland notched the largest victory of them of all when he knocked out former Strikeforce middleweight champion Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza within the first spherical.

A win for Brunson places him within the prime 5 and nearer to that elusive title shot. For Holland, it’s a victory in his first-ever UFC foremost occasion and an opportunity to prolong his profitable streak to six and vault himself into the highest 5.

UFC Fight Night odds

Guess MGM (as of March 15) has put in Holland as the favourite at -175 that means you’d want to wager $175 to win $100. In the meantime, Brunson is at +145, that means when you wager $100, you’d internet $145.

Kevin Holland document, bio

Title: Kevin Holland

Nationality: American

Born: November 5, 1992

Top: 6-3

Attain: 81 inches

Complete fights: 26

File: 21-5

Derek Brunson document, bio

Title: Derek Brunson

Nationality: American

Born: January 4, 1984

Top: 6-1

Attain: 77 inches

Complete fights: 28

File: 21-7





How to watch DEREK BRUNSON VS. KEVIN HOLLAND Live Broadcast?

You possibly can watch the whole thing of the UFC Fight Night occasion solely on ESPN+, which does require a subscription. TV channel/schedule: N/A – The occasion won’t air on TV channels and might solely be streamed through ESPN+ within the U.S.

How to Stream UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland live on ESPN+

Value: 6 USD/month or 60 USD/yr

You possibly can tune in to the UFC Fight Night live on ESPN+, which prices 6 USD/month. ESPN+ can also be obtainable in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulus on-demand service for 13 USD/month.

Watch UFC Fight Night live on BT Sport

Value: BT Sport subscription

BT Sport has unique rights to UFC within the UK. You will have to have a working TV field from BT TV, Sky, or Virgin Media. BT Sport Field Workplace is on Sky channel 490, BT channel 494, and within the live occasions part on Virgin Media.

Sky TV and Virgin TV subscribers also can buy the battle from BT TV. Notice that these companies additionally require specialised TV containers. For those who do not need a TV field from BT TV, Sky TV, or Virgin TV, use the ESPN+ stream.

Watch UFC highlights on YouTube

Try the newest highlights, information, interviews, practices, conferences, and previews on the Final Combating Championship YouTube channel.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland begin time

All the thrill comes to a head on March 20, when Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland face off within the UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada. Protection of the primary card begins at 9 p.m. and Prelims begin at 6 p.m. Japanese Time on ESPN+.

What different UFC fights are occurring in 2021?

Date Occasion (Foremost card) Location

March 20, 2021 UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada

March 27, 2021 UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada

