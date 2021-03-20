Him? Actually? Picture: Getty Photographs

Urban Meyer’s derision for the NFL’s free agency process looks like easy fodder, however there’s plenty of reality to his grievance about signing gamers with out assembly them. It’s not good for the gamers, both, as a result of they wind up making a essential choice about their profession with out having a full image. Perhaps there’s a workforce that’s providing a bunch of cash, however you simply get a foul vibe there.

Free agent visits do nonetheless occur. Kenny Golladay has been touring, as an illustration. However for lots of gamers, there’s no probability to try this as a result of they should both signal someplace or threat shedding their probability at a contract. And groups must make strikes or threat being caught holding the bag.

Meyer having spent his complete profession to date recruiting gamers to play for him with out contracts may make him an imperfect vessel for this message, however that doesn’t imply his criticism is off base.

The jokes are nonetheless good, although, and if Meyer stays at this job lengthy sufficient, he’ll most likely be taught the nice artwork of tampering. It’s not like we’re coping with a paragon of advantage right here.

Talking of straightforward fodder, Chris Christie joined the Mets’ board of administrators.

It’s additionally a reminder that Steve Cohen has the simplest job in recorded human historical past — being higher than the Wilpons at proudly owning a baseball workforce — and he’s barely capable of clear that subterranean bar.

It’s very easy to not be an asshole and ship hateful messages to varsity youngsters. At the least, it must be straightforward not to try this.

E.J. Liddell would have felt lots dangerous about being on the ninth No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 15 in males’s event historical past with out having gone on-line. Typically individuals are simply the worst.

If there was a time for the Rockets’ losing streak to finish, you’d have thought it could be a house recreation in opposition to the Pistons, the worst workforce within the Japanese Convention. Nope! Houston lost by 13, and now the entry within the standings underneath “STREAK” sits at “L19.”

Houston has three extra video games on its present homestead: Sunday afternoon in opposition to the Thunder, Monday night time in opposition to the Raptors, and Wednesday in opposition to the Hornets. A loss on Sunday would mark the primary 20-recreation skid within the NBA for the reason that 76ers’ document 28-recreation shedding streak, bridging the final 10 video games of 2014-15 and first 18 of 2015-16. The document for a single season is 26 consecutive losses, shared by the 2010-11 Cavaliers and 2013-14 Sixers.

In the meantime, the Pistons return house for a recreation on Sunday in opposition to the Bulls through which Detroit has an opportunity for its first three-recreation successful streak since stringing collectively 5 in a row from March 2-10, 2019.

Curt Schilling’s choice to move out of Boston “to discover a place to dwell out our lives with happiness with folks which can be good” is an actual setback for Tennessee, which now will get to be generally known as the place the place a loudmouthed racist felt extra snug in than Boston.

Wesley Bryan taking off his sneakers and socks to wade into the muck for his golf ball is completely affordable.

Even stripping right down to his boxers is ok when you see the coating his ankles acquired. You don’t wish to slog across the golf course all day with muddy pants.

The shirt factor, although… what does that accomplish? Wouldn’t you fairly have a few drops of mud splattered in your shirt than in your stomach?

No complaints, although. One of the best factor about skilled golf is embarrassing issues taking place to golfers. They need to construct complete programs out of muddy pits.

Bryan, it ought to go with out saying, missed the reduce on the Honda Basic.