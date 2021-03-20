One among boxing’s quickest rising stars will check his mettle towards a former world champion when Vergil Ortiz Jr. places his undefeated file on the road towards former junior welterweight champion Maurice Hooker on Saturday on the Dickies Area in Fort Price, Texas.

Ortiz has demonstrated large maturity to associate with his unbelievable energy as he’s amassed a 16-0 file with all 16 of his victories coming by the use of knockout. Though he has victories over the likes of Mauricio Herrera and Samuel Vargas, Ortiz has but to face an opponent the caliber of Mighty Mo.

Hooker (27-1-3) makes his return to the ring after a 15-month layoff. He was purported to face Regis Prograis at a catchweight of 143 kilos final 12 months however opted towards it and can make the transfer up as a legit 147-pounder. The previous WBO champion misplaced his title by knockout to Jose Ramirez in a July 2019 showdown however bounced again with a primary-spherical knockout of unheralded Uriel Perez earlier than making the transfer up in weight.

With the 2 fighters representing Texas jockeying for place in a stacked welterweight division, they’ll flip to one another with the winner turning into a serious participant within the division whereas the loser falls to the again of the road.

Right here is the whole lot you’ll want to find out about Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Maurice Hooker.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Maurice Hooker struggle date, begin time

Date : Saturday, March 20

: Saturday, March 20 Protection 9 am ET

9 am ET Ortiz vs. Hooker Predominant occasion (approx): 11 am ET

The Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Maurice Hooker struggle card takes place on Saturday, March 20 at 9 p.m. ET. Ortiz and Hooker are anticipated to make their technique to the ring at round 11 p.m. ET, though that relies on how lengthy the sooner fights take.

Ortiz vs. Hooker TV channel, reside stream

The place is the Ortiz vs. Hooker struggle?

The occasion shall be staged on the Dickies Area in Fort Price, Texas. The venue shall be totally compliant with the newest COVID-19 pandemic pointers. It will likely be the primary time Ortiz and Hooker compete on the venue.

Ortiz vs. Hooker odds

Vergil Ortiz Jr: -1000

Draw: +2500

Maurice Hooker: +600

Vergil Ortiz Jr. file and bio

Nationality : American

: American Born : March 25, 1998

: March 25, 1998 Top : 5-10

: 5-10 Attain : 72 inches

: 72 inches Whole fights : 16

: 16 Report: 16-0 with 16 knockouts

Maurice Hooker file and bio

Nationality: American

American Born: August 7, 1989

August 7, 1989 Top : 5-11

: 5-11 Attain : 80 inches

: 80 inches Whole fights : 31

: 31 Report: 27-1-3 with 18 knockouts

