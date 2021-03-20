Fifth T20 match toss England The crew received and determined to bowl first. Whereas batting first, the batsmen of the Indian crew took the information of the England bowlers fiercely and have set an enormous rating of 224 runs on the lack of 2 wickets within the prescribed 20 overs.

All batsmen scored runs

All of the batsmen have finished properly for India. Rohit Sharma performed a stormy innings of 64 runs from 34 balls. On the identical time, captain Virat Kohli performed an unbeaten innings of 80 runs from 52 balls for the crew.

For the crew, Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 runs off 17 balls and Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 32 off 17 balls. After batting brilliantly with all these batsmen, the Indian crew performed an innings of 224 runs on the lack of 2 wickets in 20 overs.

Chris Jordan-Roy duo caught Suryakumar’s greatest catch

Really, it was the second ball of the 14th over. Suryakumar Yadav hit a ball from Adil Rashid and the ball was going outdoors the lengthy on boundary. In the meantime, Chris Jordan got here working quick and the place 6 runs ought to have been scored, Suryakumar Yadav needed to get out and return to the pavilion.

Right here Jordan ran throughout the boundary, however earlier than that he caught the ball along with his proper hand and threw it contained in the boundary. His companions standing near the border Jason roy Caught this catch simply. On this approach, despite the fact that this catch went to Jason Roy’s account, the credit score for catching it goes to Chris Jordan.

You possibly can clearly see on this video how Surya Yadav has to lose his wicket regardless of an incredible shot on account of Chris Jordan’s nice agility.