Vijay Deverakonda AVD Cinemas inauguration with Pawan Kalyan Vakeel Saab

One other actor has jumped into the multiplex enterprise and he’s none aside from younger and occurring actor Vijay Deverakonda! After Telugu celebrity Mahesh Babu joined palms with Asian Cinemas to enter this area few years in the past, it’s now Vijay Deverakonda’ flip to do the identical. Asian Cinemas has many multiplexes in Telangana states, however continues to be seeking to develop. Now based on the newest replace, Vijay Deverakonda has now arrange a multiplex in Mahbubnagar, his house city.

Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda’ multiplex is called AVD Cinemas and the multiplex is a three way partnership between Vijay Deverakonda and Asian Cinemas.

Vijay Deverakonda’ AVD Cinemas might be inaugurated with the screening of Energy Star Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan starrer upcoming movie Vakeel Saab which is helmed by Venu Sriram, on ninth April.

In keeping with a supply, after the Mahabubnagar enterprise, Geetha Govindam star is eager to begin a multiplex in Hyderabad metropolis.

On the work entrance, Vijay Deverakonda is presently romancing with Ananya Pandey in motion and romantic film Liger, which is progressing on the brisk tempo beneath the route of Mood and iSmart Shankar fame Puri Jagannadh. It’s Hindi model is produced by Baahubali distributor, Karan Johar and Telugu model is collectively backed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee.