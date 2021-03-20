NCAA Tournament Second Round: (5) Villanova (17-6) vs (13) North Texas (18-9) prediction and school basketball sport preview.

Villanova vs North Texas Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 21

Game Time: 8:45 pm

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Community: TNT

Villanova vs North Texas Game Preview

Why North Texas Will Win

It wasn’t simply that North Texas beat Purdue 78-69, it’s that it received pushed into additional time and didn’t buckle with a 17-8 closing run.

It performed just like the more durable, extra assured workforce from the sector, on the free throw line, and when it got here to the clutch photographs.

The Imply Inexperienced make their threes – hitting 43% towards the Boilermakers – and so they have been tops in Convention USA from the sector, however they’re about protection. The get powerful from three and so they have a method that may gradual issues down simply sufficient maintain the sport from getting out of hand.

Villanova doesn’t have the inside presence with blocked photographs to matter, and this isn’t a fantastic rebounding workforce, however …

Why Villanova Will Win

The Wildcats are going to shoot their threes.

This isn’t the high-powered offensive juggernaut of previous seasons, nevertheless it doesn’t flip the ball over and quit foolish errors, it’s often automated from the road – the 73% towards Winthrop within the 73-63 win was a tad low for them – and so they have the endurance and passing means to beat the North Texas defensive type.

What number of turnovers did the Wildcats hand over within the win over the Eagles? Six. Winthrop didn’t generate any steals.

What’s Going To Occur

Villanova goes to be strong from the sector, it’s not going to panic when North Texas bogs issues down for stretches, and it’ll make the performs Purdue didn’t.

The Imply Inexperienced will make 45% of their photographs from the sector, however Villanova will give you a couple of extra threes and can edge forward simply sufficient on the free throw line.

Villanova vs North Texas Prediction, Line

Villanova 68, North Texas 61

Line: Villanova -6.5, o/u: 127

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Should See Ranking: 3.5

