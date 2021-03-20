The best way to watch UFC Fight Night 188 Live Stream Free MMA Combating has UFC Vegas 22 outcomes for the Brunson vs. Holland battle card Saturday evening on the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, reside blogs of the highest two fights, and reside UFC Vegas 22 Twitter updates.

On paper, it’s straightforward to see Saturday’s UFC Fight Night’s most important occasion between middleweights Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland as little greater than a crossroads battle.

Holland has been approaching as a rising star, going 5-0 in 2020 with 4 stoppage victories. Brunson is sort of a decade older at 37 years outdated and barely mentioned with the passion so many categorical over the way forward for Holland.

Date: March 20

Location: UFC Apex — Las Vegas

TV Channel: ESPN

However studying a bit additional into the battle reveals that Brunson is excess of a gatekeeper — a time period with unfair connotations — at 185 kilos. Brunson may very well be one of many best fighters RnClub to ever fill that position.

Important Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Prelims: 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT

Of Brunson’s seven profession losses, just one got here in opposition to a person to by no means problem for or maintain a world title within the UFC or Strikeforce. In the meantime, heavily-hyped fighters like Ian Heinisch and Edmen Shahbazyan have failed when matched with Brunson.

Nonetheless, Holland has been aggressive in his pre-fight trash discuss, telling Brunson to simply accept his position as a gatekeeper.

Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland will conflict in a pivotal middleweight tilt. Brunson has gained three straight fights, whereas Holland has reeled off 5 straight victories.

Lightweights Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell will sq. off within the co-main occasion.

Important card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland

Gregor Gillespie vs. Brad Riddell

Cheyanne Buys vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Adrian Yanez vs. Gustavo Lopez

Music Kenan vs. Max Griffin

Tai Tuivasa vs. Harry Hunsucker

Prelims (ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Marion Reneau vs. Macy Chiasson

Leonardo Santos vs. Grant Dawson

Trevin Giles vs. Roman Dolidze

Montel Jackson vs. Jesse Strader

Bruno Silva vs. JP Buys

“Actually, if somebody’s definition of a gatekeeper is being related for a few years … I imply, you will have guys who’re 36, 37, 32 who no one pays consideration to,” Brunson informed “Morning Kombat.” “I’m at all times preventing on the prime. Truthful sufficient. It relies upon. What do you name a man like Johny Hendricks? Is he a gatekeeper? He was a champion, however at one level he misplaced seven or eight in a row. What’s that? I’d fairly be within the place the place I’m endlessly than fall and by no means be capable of get better. After I’m accomplished with this preventing recreation, I wish to exit with a whole lot of battle left, not preventing at my worst.”

Holland’s spectacular five-fight successful streak in 2020 culminated with a knockout victory over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in December, tying him for the UFC report of 5 wins in a calendar yr. With 4 knockouts and three Efficiency of the Night bonuses, it did nothing however construct the arrogance of an already brash younger fighter.

For Brunson, that confidence from Holland is okay. He’s carved out a pleasant area of interest for himself beating males identical to Holland.

“Anyone has the hype. Deliver them to me and I’ll care for that,” Brunson stated.

Last Phrase

