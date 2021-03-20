Raekwon and Ghostface Killah are set to hit the stage for an thrilling VERZUZ battle.

It’s official. Virtually two weeks after Verzuz — now Triller — co-owners Swizz Beatz and Timbaland teased an upcoming battle between the 2 MCs, it’s confirmed that Wu-Tang Clan members Ghostface Killah and Raekwon will likely be duking it out within the music sequence’ ring. On Wednesday (March 10) night, Verzuz’s Instagram and Twitter account made the massive reveal.

Displaying a flyer with the 2 New York rappers dealing with each other, the announcement’s caption learn: “Let’s take it again to the streets!! @Raekwon vs @RealGhostFacekillah ‼️ Wu vs Wu‼️” The reveal additionally acknowledged the date for the showdown, which isn’t that distant. It’s in a couple of week and a half.

Date: Saturday, March

Time : 5pm PT/8pm ET

Watch: LIVE on @VerzuzTV or within the @Triller app. #VERZUZ.”

Check out the IG announcement beneath.

The subsequent day after D’Angelo’s Verzuz, Swizz took to IG Live to tease this battle between the Wu lyricists. ”Play one of many data of who’s developing subsequent, and I’ll play one too,” mentioned Swizz throughout an IG Live earlier than tracks like “Incarcerated Scarfaces,” “Run” and “Verbal Intercourse” performed. “Raekwon vs. Ghostface [Killah]. Maintain on bro, let’s take it again to the … streets! Let’s take it again to the streets.”

He added: “Whoooo!! What we talkin’ about, New York Metropolis? Staten Island rise up! Wu vs. Wu. Raekwon vs. Ghostface Killah…Dates to return.” Now, the date is right here and New York is hype.

In different Verzuz information, Swizz and Timbaland made main strikes this week after saying that Triller acquired Verzuz, thus making the 2 mega-producers house owners of the music app. After catching wind of some individuals calling them “sellouts” for promoting the sequence to Triller, Swizz responded on IG, “However we personal Triller” with a laughing emoji. Timbo added: “We personal all the things. Inform who carried out that.”

The Wu-Tang matchup is simply one of many many thrilling battles the 2 founders have promised VERZUZ followers, following OutKast vs. A Tribe Known as Quest and a doable posthumous 2Pac vs. Biggie Smalls showdown.

Who’s Raekwon Wu Tang ?

Corey Woods higher identified by the stage identify Raekwon, is an American rapper and a member of the Wu-Tang Clan. He launched his solo debut, Solely Constructed 4 Cuban Linx…

Raekwon has carried out in venues comparable to: Marquee, Catch One, The Fillmore, The Observatory, Skybar at Mondrian

Earlier than Woods joined the Wu-Tang Clan his rap identify was Sha Raider. Woods joined Wu-Tang Clan, an initially nine-member hip-hop group that later added rapper Cappadonna, based mostly within the Staten Island and Brooklyn borough of New York Metropolis, in 1992. He carried out beneath the stage identify Raekwon The Chef in addition to the aliases Shallah Raekwon, Louis Wealthy and Lex Diamonds. Wu-Tang Clan debuted one 12 months later with Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Singles from the album included “Defend Ya Neck” and “C.R.E.A.M.”, the latter of which reached #8 on the Billboard rap chart. Wu-Tang Eternally adopted in 1997 and was licensed 4 occasions platinum by the RIAA, quadruple the certification given Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).Alongside different solo albums by its members, Wu-Tang continued recording as a bunch, releasing The W in 2000, Iron Flag in 2001, and eight Diagrams in 2007.

