“We would be very, very satisfied with a podium” – McLaren F1 crew principal Andreas Seidl has set a goal for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris for the season-opening Bahrain GP.

The McLaren F1 crew had a good outing within the pre-season testing in Bahrain, trying pretty much as good as ever. One change the British crew has made to its automobile is to usher in a new diffuser, which helps them aerodynamically. That is catching the eye of groups, and talking to RTL, Andreas Seidl hinted at these groups attempting to repeat it.

“It’s going to be fascinating to see how it will develop within the subsequent few weeks. Whether or not groups are hoping for a leap in the event that they attempt to recreate the answer. It’s nice to see although and I’m glad for our aerodynamics crew that they discovered this resolution.”

The new sequence has dropped and now we’re providing you with the possibility to win the last word #DriveToSurvive prize bundle. 📺🎁 McLaren Plus followers can click on beneath to enter. T&Cs ➡️ https://t.co/XeDusLfdPg – McLaren (@ McLarenF1) March 19, 2021

McLaren F1 able to take the battle to Purple Bull and Mercedes?

The likes of McLaren, Aston Martin, Renault, AlphaTauri, and Ferrari look stronger this season, as advised by Sebastian Vettel too. McLaren began final season with a podium in Austria, and Seidl has set the identical goal for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris for this season’s opener in Sakhir, Bahrain.

“It’s very tough to learn the place anybody is. After all, we don’t speak about how far we had been from the restrict. However I believe we’re effectively ready and that we’re in a very shut battle once more. We would be very, very satisfied with a podium within the first race.”

“Daniel is a nice benchmark for Lando. He has proven he can win races with the correct materials and that helps Lando to take the following step. We are able to’t neglect how younger Lando is,” Seidl added of the 21-yr-previous. “From what I’ve seen, he takes that step.”

Learn extra “There positively will be a good aggressive rivalry” – Daniel Ricciardo excited to associate with Lando Norris at McLaren F1