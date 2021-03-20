Normally, TBS solely exhibits the occasional baseball recreation, so it’s comprehensible that within the lead-as much as March Madness, many will likely be questioning “What channel is TBS?”
Don’t fear if you happen to’re scrambling to seek out the sport you’re on the lookout for on the final minute. We right here at Sporting Information have the knowledge you could know in regards to the channel, it doesn’t matter what cable supplier you may have.
Right here’s a have a look at each recreation that will likely be on TBS through the 2021 NCAA Match, what time they are going to begin, and different choices to stream the sport for these twine-cutters on the market.
What channel is TBS?
As a result of there are such a lot of video games within the NCAA Match, 67 to be precise, which can be typically occurring at or across the similar time, a number of networks mix to showcase the match. TBS, TNT, and truTV — the three members of WarnerMedia’s Turner Sports activities division — will air 43 of the match’s video games. The opposite 24 will likely be on CBS.
March Madness video games on TBS
Of the 43 video games break up among the many Turner Sports activities division, TBS will present essentially the most. They’ll have 20 on all through the match, spanning from the First 4 to the Elite Eight.
Under is the breakdown of TBS video games per spherical:
- First 4: Two video games
- Spherical 1: Eight video games
- Spherical 2: 4 video games
- Candy 16: 4 video games
- Elite Eight: Two video games
And right here’s the TV schedule for every of the TBS video games:
Spherical 1
Friday, March 19
|Sport
|Time
|TV
|No. 16 Drexel vs. No. Illinois
|1 p.m.
|TBS
|No. 9 Goergia Tech vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago
|3:50 p.m.
|TBS
|No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State
|6:15 p.m.
|TBS
|No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Clemson
|9:10 p.m.
|TBS
Saturday, March 20
|Sport
|Time
|TV
|No. 14 Jap Washington vs. No. 3 Kansas
|1 p.m.
|TBS
|No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Alabama
|3:50 p.m.
|TBS
|No. 15 Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 Iowa
|6:15 p.m.
|TBS
|No. 16 Appalachian State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
|9:10 p.m.
|TBS
Spherical 2
Sunday, March 21
|Sport
|Time
|TV
|Sport 41
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Sport 44
|9:30 p.m.
|TBS
Monday, March 22
|Sport
|Time
|TV
|Sport 47
|5 p.m.
|TBS
|Sport 50
|7:30 p.m.
|TBS
Candy 16
Saturday, March 27
|Sport
|Time
|TV
|Sport 55
|7:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Sport 56
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Sunday, March 28
|Sport
|Time
|TV
|Sport 59
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Sport 60
|9:30 p.m.
|TBS
Elite Eight
Tuesday, March 30
|Sport
|Time
|TV
|Sport 63
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Sport 64
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
How to reside stream March Madness video games at no cost on-line
Cable subscribers can simply stream March Madness in 2021 at no cost on-line through NCAA March Madness Live. Different choices embrace fuboTV (which offers a seven-day free trial) and a number of other different devoted streaming websites.
Under is a full rundown (not each choice contains Turner Sports activities channels):
When does March Madness finish in 2021?
March Madness technically begins with the First 4 video games on Thursday, March 18, which can set the ultimate 64-group discipline. March Madness correct begins with Spherical 1 on Friday, March 19. It concludes with the Remaining 4 and nationwide championship recreation on April 3 and 5, respectively.
|Spherical
|Dates
|First 4
|March 18
|Spherical 1
|March 19-20
|Spherical 2
|March 21-22
|Candy 16
|March 27-28
|Elite Eight
|March 29-30
|Remaining 4
|April 3
|Nationwide championship
|April 5
