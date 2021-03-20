TNT is understood for displaying basketball, however often, it’s extra of the skilled selection. However in the course of the NCAA’s March Madness match, TNT will likely be displaying a number of the NCAA Match motion. In consequence, those that don’t watch professional basketball or any of TNT’s programming could also be questioning, “What channel is TNT?”

Sporting Information is right here to assist with that, as now we have the channel information for TNT, no matter what cable service you may have. And twine-cutters, don’t despair: There are additionally loads of methods to stream the TNT video games for those who don’t have conventional cable packages.

Right here’s a have a look at all the knowledge that you must find out about TNT, together with which video games will likely be on the station, when they’re, and much more.

MORE MARCH MADNESS: TV schedule | Printable bracket | Odds

What channel is TNT?

Since there are 67 video games within the NCAA Match, nobody community can broadcast all of the video games. As such, the Turner Sports activities division of WarnerMedia makes use of TNT, TBS, and truTV to help CBS in its protection of March Madness. TNT could have an opportunity to broadcast 12 of the 43 video games allotted to that group, whereas TBS will broadcast 20 and truTV will get 11. CBS will broadcast the remaining 24 video games.

NCAA Match video games on TNT

TNT will broadcast 12 video games in the course of the NCAA Match. They received’t get into the motion till Spherical 1 — as TBS And truTV will deal with the First 4 video games — however after that, they’ll broadcast 12 video games in Rounds 1 and a pair of of the match.

Under is the breakdown of TNT video games per spherical:

Spherical 1: Eight video games

Eight video games Spherical 2: 4 video games

And right here’s the TV schedule for every of the TBS video games:

Spherical 1

Friday, March 19

Sport Time TV No. 11 Utah State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech 1:30 p.m. TNT No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Tennessee 4:20 p.m. TNT No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 4 Purdue 7:15 p.m. TNT No. 12 Winthrop vs. No. 5 Villanova 9:50 p.m. TNT

Saturday, March 20

Sport Time TV No. 9 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 8 LSU 1:30 p.m. TNT No. 11 Wichita State/Drake vs. No. 6 USC 4:20 p.m. TNT No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 8 Oklahoma 7:15 p.m. TNT No. 10 VCU vs. No. 7 Oregon 9:50 p.m. TNT

Spherical 2

Sunday, March 21

Sport Time TV Sport 40 6 p.m. TNT Sport 43 8:30 p.m. TNT

Monday, March 22

Sport Time TV Sport 48 6 p.m. TNT Sport 51 8:30 p.m. TNT

How to stay stream March Madness video games free of charge on-line

Wire-cutters can simply stream March Madness in 2021 free of charge on-line by way of NCAA March Madness Live. Different choices embrace fuboTV (which offers a seven-day free trial) and several other different devoted streaming websites.

Under is a full rundown (not each choice contains Turner Sports activities channels):

How to stay stream March Madness video games free of charge on-line

Wire-cutters can simply stream March Madness in 2021 free of charge on-line by way of NCAA March Madness Live. Different choices embrace fuboTV (which offers a seven-day free trial) and several other different devoted streaming websites.

Under is a full rundown (not each choice contains Turner Sports activities channels):

When does March Madness begin in 2021?

Date: Thursday, March 18

Thursday, March 18 Time: 5 pm ET

March Madness technically begins with the First 4 video games on Thursday, March 18, which can set the ultimate 64-group subject. March Madness correct begins with Spherical 1 on Friday, March 19. It concludes with the Closing 4 and nationwide championship recreation on April 3 and 5, respectively.