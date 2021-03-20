Gonzaga’s males’s basketball workforce is undefeated headed into the 2021 NCAA Match. Earlier than final 12 months’s huge dance was canceled, this system had certified for 21 consecutive tournaments going again to 1999. Gonzaga’s coach the previous 22 years, Mark Few, handed the 600-win mark this season and the workforce has received no less than 23 video games in every of his seasons.

9 instances has Gonzaga ended up within the closing prime 10 of the AP rankings, reaching one Remaining 4, 4 Elite Eights and 10 Candy Sixteens. By each measure, Gonzaga’s two-decade run as a contemporary powerhouse places this system amongst school basketball’s blue bloods.

But, regardless of all of the success Gonzaga has had for the reason that flip of the century, due to being positioned within the Pacific Northwest, enjoying within the West Coast Convention and never being named in relation to a state, many bracket-filling March Insanity followers nonetheless don’t know a lot in regards to the college. With Gonzaga set to have a No. 1 seed for the fourth time previously eight NCAA Tournaments, right here’s every little thing it is best to know in regards to the college, together with essentially the most Googled Gonzaga questions:

Where is Gonzaga College?

Gonzaga is positioned in Spokane, Wash, a 4-hour drive away from and about 280 miles east of Seattle, Washington’s largest metropolis. The college is located simply west of the Idaho border and the campus lies alongside the Spokane River.

Gonzaga was based in 1887 — a 12 months after Sporting Information was first printed — as a non-public Catholic college by Italian Jesuit missionary named Joseph Cataldo. The college launched its basketball program in 1907.

How you can pronounce Gonzaga

Attempting to say Gonzaga like it’s spelled is a mistake. The “Gon” is extra of “gun” and second syllable incorporates a long-A sound. When you’re making an attempt to pronounce the varsity’s title as an American, solely “guhn·zaa·guh” is appropriate. For these with a British accent, it could come out extra as “gon·zaa·guh.”

Fortunately, this video from the West Coast Convention through the 2017 Remaining 4 — when Gonzaga was nationwide runner-as much as North Carolina — will help right and prepare you. If that doesn’t assist, you possibly can simply name Gonzaga “GU” and be proper each time, too.

What’s Gonzaga’s mascot?

When you stated “Zags” you’d be formally mistaken, and for those who stated “Zigs” you’d be ridiculous. You would get some credit score for calling them the “Combating Irish”, their Notre Dame-like nickname from the 1910s and Twenties. However for 100 years going since 1921, Gonzaga’s athletic groups are known as the Bulldogs.

Zags have grow to be acceptable as a shortened model over time, from die-exhausting Gonzaga followers to nationwide media. However as there isn’t a such factor as a “Zag” and the navy, blue, white and purple is represented by a menacing bulldog named Spike, give the ‘canines their due. They’re the Gonzaga Bulldogs, to not be confused with the far-away Georgia Bulldogs, which is why “Zags” could be simpler to make use of, on prime of being one syllable vs. two.

What does Gonzaga imply?

Cataldo, who got here to America from Sicily, determined to call the college after Aloysius Gonzaga, an younger Italian Jesuit scholar who died on the age of 23 whereas caring for victims of an epidemic in 1591. Gonzaga was canonized as a saint in 1726. Going again farther, Gonzaga is the Spanish habitational title for the ruling household of Mantua.

Is Gonzaga a Mormon college?

This will get Googled usually, maybe due to Gonzaga being positioned 762 miles northwest of Provo, Utah, residence to Brigham Younger College, given BYU is the most important Mormon college on this planet. However as we’ve simply established (concentrate), Gonzaga is a Jesuit-based Catholic college.

Has Gonzaga received a nationwide championship in basketball?

Gonzaga acquired to the nationwide championship recreation towards North Carolina 4 years in the past, however the Bulldogs misplaced an in depth one, 71-65. That’s additionally the one Remaining 4 Gonzaga has reached below Few. Getting again to the nationwide semifinals and ending by slicing down the nets could be the last word subsequent-stage breakthrough, the one lacking piece from this system’s latest spectacular resume.

Who’s Gonzaga’s basketball coach?

Mark Few, 58, was employed in 1999 to interchange Dan Monson, for whom he was an assistant coach. Few began his teaching profession at Gonzaga as a graduate assistant in 1989. He was some extent guard throughout his prep and school years. The Oregon alumnus swept the nationwide teaching awards in 2017 and has led Gonzaga to complete domination within the West Coast Convention.

With one other sweep of the WCC common-season and match titles, Few’s teaching report is now 625-124, for a .834 successful share. That latter quantity is larger than late school basketball legends Adolph Rupp (.822) and John Wood (.804) for greatest all-time.

Well-known Gonzaga basketball alumni

Earlier than Gonzaga’s school basketball heyday, it was the alma mater of NBA all-time assists and steals chief John Stockton (1984). Apart from the previous Utah Jazz celebrity and unique Olympic Dream Teamer, Gonzaga has been restricted with All-Star honors.

Pacers energy ahead Domantas Sabonis is the most effective lively NBA participant from this system. He received this 12 months’s All-Star Expertise Problem. Two extra younger energy forwards, the Wizards’ Rui Hachimura and the Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke, are rising stars. One other former Bulldogs huge man, Kelly Olynyk, is a strong rotational middle for the Warmth. Josh Perkins, who performs professionally in Serbia, is Gonzaga’s all-time chief in video games, minutes and assists.

After Stockton, the participant who put Gonzaga on the map below Few was all-round school star Adam Morrison, the No. 3 general decide by the Charlotte Bobcats within the 2006 NBA Draft. Sadly, some ineffectiveness early in his profession coupled with a serious knee harm derailed his possibilities of professional success. Ronny Turiaf, And Dickau and Austin daye are among the many different notable Gonzaga gamers who noticed time within the NBA’s previous.

How exhausting is it to get into Gonzaga and the way a lot does it value to go there?

When you don’t have a school basketball scholarship, you’d should be completed in a number of different areas to be admitted to Gonzaga. According to U.S News, Gonzaga has a 62 p.c acceptance charge on candidates, making the scholar enrollment moderately aggressive. It’s ranked No. 80 amongst Nationwide Universities. As of the 2020-21 tutorial 12 months, annual tuition at Gonzaga was simply shy of $45,000 with room and board costing one other $13,000.

Is Gonzaga a “get together college?”

From all accounts, Gonzaga leans conservative due to its Catholic basis. It lives as much as being a spiritual-based mostly non-public establishment. One can nonetheless have clear, dry enjoyable at Gonzaga, however for those who want the previous-college school expertise, you’d be greatest selecting one of many huge state colleges within the Pac-12, beginning with Washington, Washington State, Oregon, Oregon State, Arizona and Arizona State.

That’s in fact, when there’s no pandemic that requires social distancing, masking and different essential security measures to be in place and there’s extra consolation stage over gathering in a sufficiently big group outdoors or inside with sure refreshments that may represent a school “get together.”

Does Gonzaga exist?

Surprisingly, regardless of all of the solutions offered on Gonzaga right here and elsewhere and the Bulldogs’ tangible, constant and sensible presence in March Insanity, that is nonetheless below the most typical queries associated to the college. Let’s hope we’ve executed half to vary that. Gonzaga is actual and it’s spectacular at basketball, amongst different issues.