Charles Wade Barkley is a one-of-a-kind persona. The previous NBA participant can crack jokes with the most effective of them alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson Jr. on TNT’s Contained in the NBA.

On the court docket, Sir Charles was a dominating presences for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets regardless of by no means profitable an NBA Finals. The 1993 NBA MVP, 11-time NBA All-Star, two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time All-NBA First Workforce energy ahead grew to become the “Spherical Mound of Rebound” at Alabama’s Leeds Excessive College and Auburn College earlier than changing into the fifth total decide within the 1984 NBA Draft.

Off the court docket, he had some critical swagger. He starred in Nike commercials, had his personal line of sneakers, acted in House Jam with Bulls famous person Michael Jordan and even hooped head-to-head with Godzilla. His eye-popping internet value is proof of his affect as one of many extra well-known gamers in NBA historical past.

Barkley’s life is well-documented, however not a lot is understood about his private life and household. He’s been married to the identical girl since 1989 and had one child together with her. Who is the thriller girl who discovered the Mound Spherical?

Who is Charles Barkley’s Spouse Maureen Blumhardt?

.@cjbycookie & I partied all night time lengthy with Corridor of Famer and my Dream Workforce teammate Charles Barkley and his spouse on the White Home! pic.twitter.com/ROUgRhVGHr — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 8, 2017

Barkley’s longtime spouse is Maureen Blumhardt. She was born in 1960 and met her skilled basketball participant husband within the Nineteen Eighties at Pennsylvania restaurant Metropolis Avenue, in accordance with Cheatsheet. They had been each reportedly in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on the time.

She was reportedly working as a authorized aide on the time. Barkley, in the meantime, was changing into a basketball star on the 76ers in Philadelphia. The 2 tied the knot in 1989 and have been going robust ever since. If he’s a jokester at residence, I’m unsure how she’s put up with him for thus lengthy.

They Reside In a Mansion

The Barkleys reside in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In keeping with records found on the Maricopa County Property Appraiser website, they personal a bit of property that’s virtually three acres giant — 106,013 sq. toes to be actual. It’s value practically $2.8 million, in accordance with the county’s website, and was final purchased in 1998 for $2 million.

A fast search on Google Earth reveals the mansion comes with a tennis court docket, pool, visitor home and even a placing inexperienced and sand entice. Judging from the Basketball Corridor-of-Fame member’s golf swing, it seems to be like Chuck wants to hang around within the again yard a bit extra.

Maureen Is a Former Mannequin

Per Cheatsheet and Heavy.com, Maureen used to mannequin again within the day. Cheatsheet reported that she promoted Noblerex Ok-1, a whole-body vibrating train machine, at one level. There’s even video evidence on Youtube of Maureen swearing by the machine.

Maureen Is Fairly Humorous Herself

My husband informed me our dryer was shrinking his clothes. I informed him that I feel it is our fridge. — Maureen Barkley (@MaureenBarkley) July 8, 2019

Followers of “dad jokes” will get pleasure from Maureen’s energetic comedy-infused Twitter account.

“This quarantine!! C informed me that if I attempt to take management of the TV distant once more…that he’ll bury me alive. I informed him that will be a grave mistake ;)” she tweeted on Might 15.

“I simply discovered that I’m colorblind. I had no thought. It got here out of the inexperienced!” she wrote on March 8.

She’s even made enjoyable of her husband’s portly determine on social media: “My husband informed me that when he does excessive cardio, he will get sweaty, his coronary heart races & he loses his breath. I informed him it’s most likely an allergic response,” she tweeted on March 22, 2019.

It seems she’s obtained a fantastic humorousness like her hilarious husband.

They Have One Baby

Charles and Maureen have one baby, a daughter named Christiana Barkley (not Christina). Their solely baby graduated from Villanova College in Pennsylvania and attended the Columbia Journalism College. Perhaps she’s planning on getting into the sports activities media enterprise like her dad?

Barkley told USA Today in 2016 of his daughter’s passionate fandom for Villanova basketball.

“My daughter was residing and dying with each recreation for the final three weeks, so I used to be actually extra excited for her, to be sincere with you… She’s been going to a Villanova bar in New York Metropolis each recreation,” the previous NBA star stated when Villanova gained the nationwide championship. “She didn’t even need to come to the sport as a result of she didn’t need to jinx the sport.”

Christiana and her mom have been concerned with the Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, a non-profit group that “helps girls 18 and up concentrate on key areas of their lives.” Maureen is an honorary member of the group and was noticed at one in all its galas in 2016.

Apart from that, there isn’t an entire lot of information on Sir Charles’ household. It’s completely high-quality that he prefers to maintain them out of the highlight, too. I’m positive he wouldn’t need them to the topic of any jokes from Shaq.

This put up was initially revealed on August 14, 2020.