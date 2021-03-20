Kaceytron is a preferred gamer and Twitch streamer most notably identified for her participation in the on-line video games World of Warcraft and League of Legends at the highest ranges. She has roughly 560,000 followers on Twitch, 136,000 followers on Twitter, and 82,000 followers on YouTube. Kaceytron is sort of an enormous deal.

This week, the streamer has landed herself in the center of controversy. Kaceytron took to Twitter to justify her conduct and clear up the allegations in opposition to her. Regardless of this, Twitter’s cancel tradition sank its enamel into the in style gamer, calling for her cancellation.

Kaceytron is being accused of utilizing the n-word throughout a livestream and a public witch hunt has successfully ensued. Kaceytron denies these allegations, stating those that are accusing her misheard her precise phrases. Right here’s the whole lot we find out about Kaceytron and her latest scandal.

New allegations

Throughout a marathon reside stream that Kaceytron did on Halloween in 2020 she is dressed as a witch (presumably Elphaba from Depraved), is donning a masks and is out & about for Halloween celebrations. The alleged incident happens in the video at round the four-hour mark. Nonetheless, there’s lots occurring in the video at the moment.

The women are outdoors and there are individuals speaking throughout them. On prime of this they’re taking part in loud rap music and dancing in the avenue, singing away with the lyrics. Individuals declare that in this second in the reside stream, Kaceytron let the n-word fly. In the audio of the video it does sound like Kaceytron used the phrase clearly.

There is a clip of my surfacing the place it SOUNDS like I’m saying the N-Phrase. I FULLY perceive that it SOUNDS like I’m saying it. Nonetheless, I’m not. This is not the first time in twitch historical past somebody has mentioned one thing that began with an “N” and is misheard as the N-word. — kaceytron (@kaceytron) March 19, 2021

The clarification

The clip is practically 5 months outdated now, so it’s unclear as to why this is simply coming to gentle now. Nonetheless, Kaceytron took to Twitter on Friday to supply her model of the occasions and set the report straight. Regardless of what could be heard on the audio, Kaceytron vehemently denied she used the n-word.

“There’s a clip of my surfacing the place it SOUNDS like I’m saying the N-Phrase. I FULLY perceive that it SOUNDS like I’m saying it. Nonetheless, I’m not. This isn’t the first time in twitch historical past somebody has mentioned one thing that began with an “N” and is misheard as the N-word.”

The streamer reiterated what was depicted in the reside stream and mentioned she was really singing the lyrics to a tune. In keeping with Kaceytron, the lyrics to this specific tune don’t embody that phrase.

“I used to be singing alongside to “Hood Go Loopy” by Tech9… the lyric is really ‘Kansas Metropolis natives and we’re all slightly kookoo’… why would I say it when it’s not even the phrase? I’m additionally carrying a masks, making it extra unclear of what I mentioned… to not point out it’s 2020.”

Kaceytron was criticized throughout the reside stream as properly and denied utilizing the phrase at the moment too.

“It occurred round the 4hr mark, legit for in all probability the subsequent 3 hours of my stream I’m re-iterating that I didn’t say it RIGHT AFTER IT HAPPENED… I ended up having to take a break from my stream I used to be so upset.”

I REALLY admire all of these defending me who know that I’m an individual who actually would by no means wish to put something dangerous out into the world. However actually it isn’t value it.. this fandom is so poisonous there is no level. Sorry to the followers who’re made to look dangerous bc of this conduct — kaceytron (@kaceytron) March 19, 2021

Backlash

Regardless of Kaceytron’s efforts to make clear the incident, the Twitterverse simply isn’t having it. Individuals have taken to the feedback part of her tweets to problem her clarification. Some customers have even slowed down the audio of that a part of her reside stream, claiming that the slower model clearly reveals her utilizing the slur.

For all the individuals defending Kacey by saying she mentioned “natives” and it seemed like the n phrase, right here’s the clip slowed down. Cease being ignorant. pic.twitter.com/amtwznwsO1 — Little Roxy (@LittleRoxy9) March 19, 2021

This is one in all the accounts that slowed down the audio. Kaceytron claims she was saying “natives”, however based mostly on this, many disagree.

What do you assume? Is Kaceytron responsible of utilizing the slur and attempting to backpedal on her actions? Or are individuals racking her over the coals for nothing? Drop us a remark and tell us!