For the primary time since 2017, Rick Pitino goes to be teaching within the NCAA Match. The Iona Gaels coach led his workforce, the No. 9 seed within the Mid-American Athletic Convention to a title within the MAAC Championship sport.

In consequence, Pitino will make his first look because the Louisville Cardinals misplaced within the second spherical of NCAA March Madness in 2017.

So, why did Rick Pitino go away Louisville? What has his teaching profession been wish to date? Right here’s the whole lot that you must know concerning the lengthy-time NCAA coach as Iona takes on Alabama within the opening spherical of the NCAA Match.

Why did Rick Pitino go away Louisville?

Pitino left Louisville after a 3rd main scandal happened below his watch. The ultimate straw was a pay-for-play scandal wherein company sponsor Adidas allegedly paid $100,000 to a recruit’s household to ensure that him to come back to Louisville. That recruit was later revealed to be Brian Bowen. That scandal impacted six universities and their school basketball applications. Within the wake of the sweeping allegations, Pitino was ousted.

Whereas Pitino has denied any wrongdoings — although he did reveal that he thought he deserved to be fired in a current interview — unsealed court docket paperwork revealed that Pitino had called indicted Adidas executive Jim Gatto on the request of agent Christian Dawkins to have Adidas pay the $100,000 requested from Bowen. Pitino’s cellphone information confirmed three calls to Gatto earlier than Bowen introduced he can be going to Louisville.

Throughout his time at Louisville, it was revealed that Pitino had an affair with Karen Cunagin Sypher and paid $3,000 for her to have an abortion. Sypher, spouse of Louisville gear supervisor Tim Sypher, then demanded that Pitino pay her $10 million in an extortion try. That scandal broken Pitino’s picture, however Louisville elected to maintain him on as head coach regardless of the morality clause in his contract.

Moreover, there was one other scandal sandwiched between these two: the 2015 Louisville basketball intercourse scandal. That scandal was targeted on former Louisville participant and Director of Basketball Operations Andre McGee offering improper advantages to present and potential Louisville gamers. This included strippers and prostitutes that have been supplied to the gamers spanning 2010 to 2014.

On account of that scandal, Pitino was suspended for 5 video games as a result of he didn’t correctly monitor recruiting exercise. That suspension was set to happen to start out the 2017-18 season. Mockingly, within the aftermath of these occasions, Pitino refused to resign and claimed that he would sooner or later “stroll away in celebration”.

“I can’t resign and allow you to down,” Pitino said. “Sometime I’ll stroll away in celebration of many memorable years, however that point shouldn’t be now.”

After all, that didn’t occur. Pitino was fired for the pay-for-play scandal earlier than he may even serve the 5-sport suspension levied to him because of the intercourse scandal.

The place has Rick Pitino coached?

Pitino began his profession at Hawaii as an assistant after a 4-yr school profession at UMass. He briefly served as Hawaii’s interim head coach within the wake of improper advantages allegations and would later go away after being tied to eight of the 64 allegations.

From there, Pitino was an assistant at Syracuse for 3 years below Jim Boeheim and would later coach for Boston College. Pitino led BU to a 91-51 file and acquired them into the NCAA Match in 1983 when it was a 52-workforce discipline. After spending two years as a New York Knicks assistant, Pitino coached at Windfall and helped flip across the Friars with Billy Donovan working the purpose.

After that, Pitino was given an opportunity to be a head coach with the New York Knicks. Pitino lasted two years with the Knicks and led them to a 52-30 file in his last yr there. The Knicks made it to the Jap Convention semifinals however Pitino, then 36 years outdated, needed to return to the school sport. He ended up teaching Kentucky for eight years, posting a 219-50 file and helped to rebuild the repute of the college after scandal below the earlier regime. Pitino has the fifth-most wins in Kentucky historical past and helped the Wildcats win a nationwide title in 1996.

Pitino made another bounce to the NBA after falling in the course of the 1997 championship sport. He took management of the Boston Celtics from 1997-2001 and put collectively what was simply the worst teaching stint of his profession. Pitino’s Celtics by no means logged greater than 36 wins in a season and missed the playoffs in every of his three-and-a-half years accountable for the workforce. He amassed a 102–146 file with the workforce and is remembered most for buying and selling Chauncey Billups lower than a yr into his NBA profession and buying and selling Ron Mercer only a yr later.

Regardless of Pitino floundering in Boston, he was nonetheless a extensively-revered school coach. After his resignation in ’01, Louisville employed him and he coached there till 2017. He led the Cardinals to a 293-143 file on his watch. His 293 wins rank third in Louisville basketball historical past. He additionally led the workforce to a nationwide title and one other Remaining 4 look, however these titles have since been vacated.

After Louisville fired him amid scandal, Pitino coached Greek membership Panathinaikos to again-to-again Greek League championships and a 2019 Greek Cup win. Now, he’s at Iona and led the Gaels to a 12-5 file and a event berth in his first season.

Rick Pitino’s file in NCAA Match

Throughout his profession, Pitino has logged 55 NCAA Match wins, together with those that have been vacated because of varied scandals. So, he technically ranks No. 5 all-time in March Madness wins, however he now not seems there within the leaderboard due to the three seasons value of vacated wins together with a visit to the Remaining 4, a nationwide title, and one other journey to the Candy 16.

Pitino’s groups have made the NCAA Match 21 instances. Within the opening spherical of the event, they’ve posted a 17-4 file general, so Pitino’s probabilities of successful within the opening spherical look good.

Nevertheless, it’s value noting that Louisville misplaced within the first spherical in again-to-again years below Pitino in 2010 and 2011. They have been a 9-seed of their first loss however a 4-seed of their second loss. So, it’s potential for Pitino-coached groups to lose early. It’s additionally value noting that every of the 2 instances Louisville was a primary-spherical underdog below Pitino, they misplaced. Which means it might be exhausting for fifteenth-seeded Iona to knock off an SEC powerhouse like Alabama.