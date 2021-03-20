WI vs SL Fantasy Prediction: West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st Test – 21 March (Antigua). Jason Holder and Dhananjaya de Silva are the very best fantasy picks for this sport.

Hosts West Indies will tackle Sri Lanka within the 1st take a look at match of the two-match sequence. The dwelling aspect would need to proceed their good momentum from the white-ball sequence.

Team West Indies earned a superb sequence win towards Bangladesh of their final sequence. Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood are the lead batsmen of the aspect, whereas the arrival of Darren Bravo is a big bonus. The tempo bowling will depend on Jason Holder & Kemar Roach, whereas Cornwall will deal with the spin bowling.

The Sri Lankan aspect has been struggling within the longest format of the aspect. Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal are essentially the most skilled gamers on the aspect, whereas Wanindu Hasaranga is their lead bowler.

Pitch Situations

The common 4th innings rating at this floor is simply 167 runs. Each groups would need to bat 1st on this observe.

Possible XI for each side:-

West Indies – Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel.

Sri Lanka – Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando.

Match Particulars

Two Match Test Collection

Match: West Indies vs Sri Lanka First Test Match

Date and Time: 21 March, Sunday – 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

High 4 Batting Order

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, and Jermaine Blackwood.

Sri Lanka

Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal.

Lengthy Spell Bowlers

West Indies

Rahkeem Cornwall and Jason Holder.

Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga and Lasith Embuldeniya.

WI vs SL Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Dinesh Chandimal might be our wicket-keeper on this sport. Chandimal has scored 4096 runs at a mean of 40.55, whereas he batted properly within the apply sport.

WI vs SL Fantasy Batsmen

Dimuth Karunaratne might be our batsman from Sri Lanka. Karunaratne has scored 4657 runs at a mean of 36.67, and he’s essentially the most expert batsman of the aspect.

Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, and Jermaine Blackwood might be our batsmen from West Indies. Brathwaite has scored 3876 runs, whereas he has scalped 21 wickets in bowling. Blackwood has scored 1903 runs at a mean of 32.25, whereas Bravo has scored 3538 runs at a mean of 44.86. All three of them are sensible batsmen.

WI vs SL Fantasy All-Rounders

Jason Holder might be our all-rounder from West Indies. Holder has scalped 116 wickets, whereas he has scored 2115 runs at a mean of 32.05. He’s the ace all-rounder of the aspect.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga might be our all-rounders from Sri Lanka. Silva has scored 1942 runs at a mean of 35.31, whereas he has scalped 21 wickets in bowling. Hasaranga is new to check cricket, however he is a superb leg-spinner, whereas he’s a technically steady batsman.

WI vs SL Fantasy Bowlers

From Sri Lanka, Lasith Embuldeniya will make it into our crew. Embuldeniya has scalped 45 wickets in simply 9 video games, whereas he scalped 15 wickets within the final sequence towards England.

Rahkeem Cornwall and Alzarri Joseph might be our bowlers from West Indies. Cornwall has scalped 27 wickets in simply 5 video games, whereas Joseph has scalped 34 take a look at wickets. Each of them are wicket-takers.

Alternate Modifications: Jermaine Blackwood & Alzarri Joseph Out; Kyle Mayers & Kemar Roach In.

Match Prediction: West Indies are the favourites to win this sport.

High Names for the Captaincy Position

Jason Holder and Dhananjaya de Silva

High Names for the Vice-Captaincy Position:-

Each the captain’s decide + Kraigg Brathwaite and Lasith Embuldeniya

Miracle Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

