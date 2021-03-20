NCAA Tournament Second Round: (9) Wisconsin (B-B) vs (1) Baylor (B-B) prediction and school basketball recreation preview.

Wisconsin vs Baylor Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 21

Game Time: COMING

Venue: COMING

Community: COMING

– All the CFN Fearless Predictions

Wisconsin vs Baylor Game Preview

For up to date traces and to wager on school basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Wisconsin Will Win

The place did that come from?

Wisconsin was abysmal down the stretch, dropping six of its final eight video games with huge issues on the boards, little protection on the inside, and with the precise unsuitable sort of matchup for a North Carolina staff that led the nation in rebounding and …

Wisconsin 85, North Carolina 62.

It tied for the second-most factors scored this season by the Badgers with solely a 92-point efficiency in opposition to Arkansas-Pine Bluff higher. And the way?

Brad Davison and D’Mitrik Trice mixed to hit 8-of-15 from three, the staff hit 10-of-12 free throws, and in one of many largest stunners of the primary spherical, they outrebounded the Tar Heels 37-34.

To beat Baylor, the Badgers are going to must be near good once more.

Oklahoma State was capable of beat the Bears by hitting 48% from the sector and coming shut in rebounding margin. Kansas State was capable of crank up the D sufficient preserve it shut, and Kansas received in a blowout when it couldn’t miss from inside.

Wisconsin has to do all of that, win on the free throw line, and …

– 2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why Baylor Will Win

The Bears must get on the transfer.

North Carolina was capable of do no matter it needed on the within within the second half, however had issues with eight Badger blocks ruining a few of the possessions. There wasn’t a lot of something taking place in transition, there weren’t sufficient threes, and the offense wasn’t artistic sufficient.

Don’t even begin with the dearth of any Tar Heel protection.

Baylor was No. 1 within the nation in discipline purpose proportion earlier than the 79-55 win over Hartford. It averaged 41% from the sector on the yr, and it hit 41% in opposition to Hartford. Wisconsin allowed simply six groups to hit 41% or extra from the sector, and misplaced 5 of them.

Baylor has the power to rise up and down the ground in a rush, the staff strikes the ball round nicely sufficient get across the powerful Badger D, and it’s received the three level shooters to go excessive.

In contrast to North Carolina, Baylor has the flexibility to assault Wisconsin in quite a lot of methods.

What’s Going To Occur

It’s not like Wisconsin hasn’t completed this earlier than.

In 2017 it took down No. 1 seed Villanova within the second spherical. In 2016 it beat a 2-seeded Xavier within the second spherical, in 2015 if famously ended Kentucky’s unbeaten season on the way in which to a nationwide title look, and in 2014 it took down No. 1 Arizona to get to the Closing 4.

This system is constructed for video games like this in opposition to higher, extra proficient groups, and this model is loaded with skilled veterans who aren’t going to buckle underneath the Baylor stress.

The Badgers will match the Bears punch for punch, however they received’t be capable of come although within the ultimate couple of minutes. Baylor will get a number of key transition factors off of misses, Wisconsin’s late threes received’t go, and in what’s now a large open South Area, the No. 1 will survive.

Comply with us @ColFootballNews

Wisconsin vs Baylor Prediction, Line

Baylor 73, Wisconsin 68

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Baylor -6, o / u: 137.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Should See Ranking: 4

5: Draymond Inexperienced’s sub has steak

1: Jayson Tatum’s turkey sub

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Soccer & Basketball Colleges 2020-2021