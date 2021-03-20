Women's Football Show: Sue Smith says women should speak out if they have safety concerns

Former England Worldwide Sue Smith has inspired ladies to talk out if they’ve considerations about their security.

The subject of girls’s security has been mentioned closely in latest weeks after the homicide of Sarah Everard and subsequent occasions surrounding her vigil on Clapham Widespread.

A survey by UN Women UK released in March discovered that amongst ladies aged 18-24, 97 per cent mentioned they’d been sexually harassed, whereas 80 per cent of all ladies had skilled sexual harassment in public areas.

This week, it was a subject on The Women’s Football Present, with Smith and England defender Lucy Bronze sharing their views.

Picture:

England’s Lucy Bronze says ladies can arise and make a change



Smith mentioned: “Sport displays society in so many various methods doesn’t it? And soccer for me has all the time been a secure place however I believe it’s simply actually essential for folks to talk out if there may be something that possibly stops them feeling secure.

“It might simply be one thing like for those who’re strolling dwelling from coaching in the dead of night.

“I used to be fairly fortunate after I was youthful – my mother and father would all the time meet me after coaching. After I bought sufficiently old, I used to drive and I had teammates that I might journey with so I all the time felt that security in these occasions however I do know that isn’t the case for everyone.

“So I simply suppose it’s actually essential that all of us really feel secure wherever.”

Bronze: We have to communicate out about security















0:58



Bronze says it’s essential that folks really feel comfy talking out in regards to the subject of girls’s security



Bronze, who this week mentioned a greater understanding of menstrual cycles could possibly be the “additional inch” between World Cup success and failure for England, mentioned: “It’s the unhappy fact actually, isn’t it.

“What we have to do is communicate out, discuss extra about these points, whether or not it’s durations, whether or not it’s feeling secure, whether or not it’s psychological well being.

“There are such a lot of issues and the extra folks that may communicate out and make it extra of a cushty house for different folks to talk out, there’s extra energy in numbers.















0:53



Sheffield United Women supervisor Neil Redfearn tells The Women’s Football Present it’s essential that each women and men handle the problem of feminine security



“However the energy is we make up 50 per cent of the inhabitants so there’s no purpose why as ladies, sturdy ladies, you possibly can’t arise and make a change.

“When these topics come to gentle and you’ll hear different folks’s tales, it’s unhappy to suppose that there’s a lot occurring however some folks – like I mentioned earlier than – they don’t communicate out, and folks don’t communicate since you suppose nobody goes to hearken to you.

“All of us have an element to play, no matter that could be, and we will make a distinction.”

You may watch the complete dialogue on a repeat of the Women’s Football Present on Sunday at 9am on Sky Sports activities Football, or Sunday at 10am on Sky Sports activities Combine.