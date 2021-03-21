ESPN’s unique protection of the NCAA Division I Women’s Championship begins on Sunday, March 21 with first spherical video games out there for the primary time on ABC, together with ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

Tournament motion continues all through the month of March, culminating within the NCAA Women’s Closing 4 reside from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (April 2 & 4).

For the primary time, your entire event will likely be out there full nationwide with no regionalization of the primary and second rounds.

All video games will likely be out there within the ESPN App.

First and second spherical video games will happen at varied places in and round San Antonio together with the Alamodome, the College of Texas (Austin), Texas State College (San Marcos), St. Mary’s College (San Antonio) and UTSA (San Antonio).

Two groups will present studio updates all through the primary spherical:

Host Maria Taylor with analysts Andy Landers and Rebecca Lobo

Host Kelsey Riggs with analysts Andraya Carter and Monica McNutt

Taylor, Landers and Lobo will deal with second spherical duties with Carolyn Peck becoming a member of Taylor and Landers for the rest of the event.

Reporter Holly Rowe will likely be out there all through the primary and second rounds, working a wide range of sport assignments.

Up to date Fri. Mar. 19, 2021 5:55 p.m. EDT

The next are the scheduled sport begin occasions (all occasions Japanese; begin occasions topic to vary), places and respective networks for event motion:

First Spherical: Sunday, March 21, 2021

12:00 p.m. on ESPN: River Stroll Area

(#5) Iowa vs. (#12) Central Michigan

Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.)

Announcers: Eric Frede (play-by-play), Tamika Catchings (analyst) 12:00 p.m. on ESPNU: River Stroll Area

(#7) Virginia Tech vs. (#10) Marquette

Location: Strahan Area (San Marcos, Tex.)

Announcers: Sam Ravech (play-by-play), Brenda VenLengen (analyst) 1:00 p.m. on ESPN2: Alamo Area

(#8) Oklahoma State vs. (#9) Wake Forest

Location: Invoice Greehey Area (San Antonio, Tex.)

Announcers: Tiffany Greene (play-by-play), Steffi Sorensen (analyst) 2:00 p.m. on ESPN: River Stroll Area

(#4) Kentucky vs. (#13) Idaho State

Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.)

Announcers: Courtney Lyle (play-by-play), Carolyn Peck (analyst) 2:00 p.m. on ABC: River Stroll Area

(#3) Tennessee vs. (#14) Center Tennessee

Location: Frank Erwin Heart (Austin, Tex.)

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (analyst), Holly Rowe (reporter) 3:00 p.m. on ESPN2: River Stroll Area

(#6) Michigan vs. (#11) Florida Gulf Coast

Location: Convocation Heart (San Antonio, Tex.)

Announcers: Jenn Hildreth (play-by-play), Kelly Gramlich (analyst) 4:00 p.m. on ESPN: Mercado Area

(#1) NC State vs. (#16) North Carolina A&T

Location: Strahan Area (San Marcos, Tex.)

Announcers: Pam Ward (play-by-play), LaChina Robinson (analyst) 4:00 p.m. on ABC: River Stroll Area

(#2) Baylor vs. (#15) Jackson State

Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.)

Announcers: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Renee Montgomery (analyst) 4:30 p.m. on ESPNU: HemisFair Area

(#5) Georgia Tech vs. (#12) Stephen F. Austin

Location: Invoice Greehey Area (San Antonio, Tex.)

Announcers: Tiffany Greene (play-by-play), Steffi Sorensen (analyst) 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2: River Stroll Area

(#8) Syracuse vs. (#9) South Dakota State

Location: Frank Erwin Heart (Austin, Tex.)

Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Christy Thomaskutty (analyst) 6:00 p.m. on ESPN: HemisFair Area

(#1) South Carolina vs. (#16) Mercer

Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.)

Announcers: Courtney Lyle (play-by-play), Carolyn Peck (analyst) 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2: HemisFair Area

(#8) Oregon State vs. (#9) Florida State

Location: Strahan Area (San Marcos, Tex.)

Announcers: Jenn Hildreth (play-by-play), Kelly Gramlich (analyst) 8:00 p.m. on ESPN: River Stroll Area

(#1) UConn vs. (#16) Excessive Level

Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.)

Announcers: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Renee Montgomery (analyst) 8:00 p.m. on ESPNU: HemisFair Area

(#4) West Virginia vs. (#13) Lehigh

Location: Invoice Greehey Area (San Antonio, Tex.)

Announcers: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Brooke Weisbrod (analyst) 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2: Mercado Area

(#8) South Florida vs. (#9) Washington State

Location: Frank Erwin Heart (Austin, Tex.)

Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Christy Thomaskutty (analyst) 10:00 p.m. on ESPN: Alamo Area

(#1) Stanford vs. (#16) Utah Valley

Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.)

Announcers: Pam Ward (play-by-play), LaChina Robinson (analyst)

First Spherical: Monday, March 22, 2021