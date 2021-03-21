ESPN’s unique protection of the NCAA Division I Women’s Championship begins on Sunday, March 21 with first spherical video games out there for the primary time on ABC, together with ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.
Tournament motion continues all through the month of March, culminating within the NCAA Women’s Closing 4 reside from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (April 2 & 4).
For the primary time, your entire event will likely be out there full nationwide with no regionalization of the primary and second rounds.
All video games will likely be out there within the ESPN App.
First and second spherical video games will happen at varied places in and round San Antonio together with the Alamodome, the College of Texas (Austin), Texas State College (San Marcos), St. Mary’s College (San Antonio) and UTSA (San Antonio).
Two groups will present studio updates all through the primary spherical:
Host Maria Taylor with analysts Andy Landers and Rebecca Lobo
Host Kelsey Riggs with analysts Andraya Carter and Monica McNutt
Taylor, Landers and Lobo will deal with second spherical duties with Carolyn Peck becoming a member of Taylor and Landers for the rest of the event.
Reporter Holly Rowe will likely be out there all through the primary and second rounds, working a wide range of sport assignments.
Up to date Fri. Mar. 19, 2021 5:55 p.m. EDT
The next are the scheduled sport begin occasions (all occasions Japanese; begin occasions topic to vary), places and respective networks for event motion:
First Spherical: Sunday, March 21, 2021
12:00 p.m. on ESPN: River Stroll Area
(#5) Iowa vs. (#12) Central Michigan
Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Eric Frede (play-by-play), Tamika Catchings (analyst)
12:00 p.m. on ESPNU: River Stroll Area
(#7) Virginia Tech vs. (#10) Marquette
Location: Strahan Area (San Marcos, Tex.)
Announcers: Sam Ravech (play-by-play), Brenda VenLengen (analyst)
1:00 p.m. on ESPN2: Alamo Area
(#8) Oklahoma State vs. (#9) Wake Forest
Location: Invoice Greehey Area (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Tiffany Greene (play-by-play), Steffi Sorensen (analyst)
2:00 p.m. on ESPN: River Stroll Area
(#4) Kentucky vs. (#13) Idaho State
Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Courtney Lyle (play-by-play), Carolyn Peck (analyst)
2:00 p.m. on ABC: River Stroll Area
(#3) Tennessee vs. (#14) Center Tennessee
Location: Frank Erwin Heart (Austin, Tex.)
Announcers: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (analyst), Holly Rowe (reporter)
3:00 p.m. on ESPN2: River Stroll Area
(#6) Michigan vs. (#11) Florida Gulf Coast
Location: Convocation Heart (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Jenn Hildreth (play-by-play), Kelly Gramlich (analyst)
4:00 p.m. on ESPN: Mercado Area
(#1) NC State vs. (#16) North Carolina A&T
Location: Strahan Area (San Marcos, Tex.)
Announcers: Pam Ward (play-by-play), LaChina Robinson (analyst)
4:00 p.m. on ABC: River Stroll Area
(#2) Baylor vs. (#15) Jackson State
Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Renee Montgomery (analyst)
4:30 p.m. on ESPNU: HemisFair Area
(#5) Georgia Tech vs. (#12) Stephen F. Austin
Location: Invoice Greehey Area (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Tiffany Greene (play-by-play), Steffi Sorensen (analyst)
5:30 p.m. on ESPN2: River Stroll Area
(#8) Syracuse vs. (#9) South Dakota State
Location: Frank Erwin Heart (Austin, Tex.)
Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Christy Thomaskutty (analyst)
6:00 p.m. on ESPN: HemisFair Area
(#1) South Carolina vs. (#16) Mercer
Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Courtney Lyle (play-by-play), Carolyn Peck (analyst)
7:30 p.m. on ESPN2: HemisFair Area
(#8) Oregon State vs. (#9) Florida State
Location: Strahan Area (San Marcos, Tex.)
Announcers: Jenn Hildreth (play-by-play), Kelly Gramlich (analyst)
8:00 p.m. on ESPN: River Stroll Area
(#1) UConn vs. (#16) Excessive Level
Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Renee Montgomery (analyst)
8:00 p.m. on ESPNU: HemisFair Area
(#4) West Virginia vs. (#13) Lehigh
Location: Invoice Greehey Area (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Brooke Weisbrod (analyst)
9:30 p.m. on ESPN2: Mercado Area
(#8) South Florida vs. (#9) Washington State
Location: Frank Erwin Heart (Austin, Tex.)
Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Christy Thomaskutty (analyst)
10:00 p.m. on ESPN: Alamo Area
(#1) Stanford vs. (#16) Utah Valley
Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Pam Ward (play-by-play), LaChina Robinson (analyst)
First Spherical: Monday, March 22, 2021
12:00 p.m. on ESPN: HemisFair Area
(#7) Alabama vs. (#10) North Carolina
Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Jenn Hildreth (play-by-play), Kelly Gramlich (analyst)
12:00 p.m. on ESPN2: Alamo Area
(#3) Georgia vs. (#14) Drexel
Location: Invoice Greehey Area (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Brooke Weisbrod (analyst)
12:00 p.m. on ESPNU: Mercado Area
(#6) Rutgers vs. (#11) BYU
Location: Strahan Area (San Marcos, Tex.)
Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Christy Thomaskutty (analyst)
2:00 p.m. on ESPN: Alamo Area
(#4) Arkansas vs. (#13) Wright State
Location: Frank Erwin Heart (Austin, Tex.)
Announcers: Eric Frede (play-by-play), Tamika Catchings (analyst)
2:00 p.m. on ESPN2: Mercado Area
(#3) Arizona vs. (#14) Stony Brook
Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Tiffany Greene (play-by-play), Steffi Sorensen (analyst)
2:00 p.m. on ESPNU: Mercado Area
(#4) Indiana vs. (#13) VCU
Location: Convocation Heart (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Sam Ravech (play-by-play), Brenda VanLengen (analyst)
4:00 p.m. on ESPN: HemisFair Area
(#2) Maryland vs. (#15) Mount St. Mary’s
Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Pam Ward (play-by-play), LaChina Robinson (analyst)
4:00 p.m. on ESPN2: Mercado Area
(#5) Gonzaga vs. (#12) Belmont
Location: Strahan Area (San Marcos, Tex.)
Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Christy Thomaskutty (analyst)
4:00 p.m. on ESPNU: Alamo Area
(#7) Northwestern vs. (#10) UCF
Location: Invoice Greehey Area (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Brooke Weisbrod (analyst)
6:00 p.m. on ESPN: Mercado Area
(#7) Iowa State vs. (#10) Michigan State
Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Courtney Lyle (play-by-play), Carolyn Peck (analyst)
6:00 p.m. on ESPN2: Mercado Area
(#2) Texas A&M vs. (#15) Troy
Location: Frank Erwin Heart (Austin, Tex.)
Announcers: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Renee Montgomery (analyst)
7:30 p.m. on ESPNU: Alamo Area
(#5) Missouri State vs. (#12) UC Davis
Location: Invoice Greehey Area (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Sam Ravech (play-by-play), Brenda VanLengen (analyst)
8:00 p.m. on ESPN: Alamo Area
(#2) Louisville vs. (#15) Marist
Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Pam Ward (play-by-play), LaChina Robinson (analyst)
8:00 p.m. on ESPN2: HemisFair Area
(#6) Texas vs. (#11) Bradley
Location: Strahan Area (San Marcos, Tex.)
Announcers: Eric Frede (play-by-play), Tamika Catchings (analyst)
10:00 p.m. on ESPN: HemisFair Area
(#3) UCLA vs. (#14) Wyoming
Location: Frank Erwin Heart (Austin, Tex.)
Announcers: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Renee Montgomery (analyst)
10:00 p.m. on ESPN2: Alamo Area
(#6) Oregon vs. (#11) South Dakota
Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.)
Announcers: Courtney Lyle (play-by-play), Carolyn Peck (analyst)