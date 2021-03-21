Bani Yas moved to the highest of the Arabian Gulf League (AGL) desk with a slender 1-0 win over Hatta on the Bani Yas Stadium on matchday 22.

Nicolas Gimenez scored for the hosts within the twenty eighth minute in a match that was carefully contested the place probabilities got here at a premium.

Within the second half, the guests dominated proceedings however failed to search out the equaliser, towards a excessive-flying Bani Yas who recorded their fifth straight win of the league. They’re now on 48 factors, one forward of Al Jazira who nonetheless have a recreation in hand.

On the opposite hand, Sharjah couldn’t return to successful methods as they had been held to a 3-3 draw on the Zabeel Stadium.

The hosts had been the dominant facet within the first half as they raced to a two-purpose lead through the half-time break, courtesy of a brace from Joao Figueiredo. Nonetheless, a rejuvenated Sharjah halved the deficit inside 4 minutes of resumption via Welliton Soares. However, they misplaced focus instantly after scoring which allowed Ali Salmin of Al Wasl to revive the 2-purpose lead.

However the Kings bounced again. Saif Rashid scored within the 76th minute to provide them a glimmer of hope. Because the match reached its closing levels they put extra males ahead and within the second minute of harm time, they reaped dividends of their sustained stress with Salem Saleh scoring the equaliser.

After this draw, Sharjah stay in third place with 41 factors whereas Al Wasl have 34 of their kitty.

Ittihad Kalba defeated Khorfakkan 2-1 after overturning a one-purpose deficit at their very own yard. Khorfakkan broke the impasse simply earlier than halftime when Dodo transformed Ramon Lopes’ cross. It appeared that they’d stroll away with the three factors however the hosts had different concepts.

Within the 84th minute, Ahmed Amer received the equaliser whereas Sultan Adil scored the winner simply earlier than the ninetieth minute to script a memorable comeback.

In the meantime, Shabab Al-Ahli beat Al Dhafra 2-1 on the Hamdan Bin Zayed Stadium. Federico Cartabia put Al Ahli forward from the spot however Idriss Mzaouiyani scored a spectacular piledriver to stage the scores.

The 2 sides went toe-to-toe till a defensive mistake from Pedro Pavlov resulted in an personal purpose handy the travelling the three factors.

After this win they’re only one level behind third-positioned Sharjah whereas, Dhafra stay caught on 20 after struggling their fourth consecutive defeat.