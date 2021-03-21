Watching followers dance on jumbotrons is nothing new. It’s a basic mid-game deal with that has gone on perpetually. Though some NBA arenas have gotten creative during timeouts, it’s actually arduous to beat a basic dance-off, particularly when it entails a former magnificence queen.

That’s what occurred when the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the New York Knicks on the Wells Fargo Middle. Late in the fourth quarter, with the Sixers up by three factors, all eyes have been fixated on the jumbotron when former Miss Philadelphia Julia Rae Schlucter was on the display screen and displaying off her dance strikes.







After all, the Philly enviornment confirmed different Sixers followers, and even one dude who was a Knicks fan, however Julia Rae undoubtedly stole the present on the Sixers recreation.

Julia Rae Jumbotron Dance

Philadelphia followers will be powerful to please. Whether or not it’s the NFL’s Eagles and quarterback Carson Wentz, the Sixers, the MLB’s Phillies, and even the NHL’s Flyers, the boo-birds come out usually. Not for Julia Rae, although. The gang completely cherished her.

As for the sport itself, Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 23 factors and 12 rebounds, Ben Simmons added 18 and 13 assists, Tobias Harris scored 14 and Al Horford chipped in seven factors and 6 rebounds in the 109-104 victory for head coach Brett Brown in November 2019.

For as thrilling because it was to see Julia Rae on the sport, it most likely received’t beat this dance-off from final season.

Julie Rae isn’t any stranger to the Wells Fargo Middle on recreation day. She even sang the nationwide anthem final January.

“At all times a blast & an honor to sing our Nationwide Anthem,” she posted on Twitter. “Thanks for having me @sixers #HereTheyCome #sixers.”

If the Sixers win, the followers are pleased. If the Sixers win AND Julia Rae is there, it’s a win for everyone.

This submit was initially printed on November 25, 2019.