The Chilean’s aim regarded like being sufficient, however Los Nervionenses denied the White and Violets in a dramatic conclusion

Yassine Bounou was Sevilla’s hero as his final-gasp strike cancelled out Fabian Orellana’s aim in an exhilarating 1-1 draw towards Real Valladolid at Jose Zorrilla on Saturday.

The Nervionenses had managed simply three photographs on course and trailed to the Chilean winger’s first-half penalty, however the Morocco worldwide goalkeeper levelled issues with the final kick of the sport.

Together with his effort, the 29-12 months-outdated has now scored his maiden aim for membership and nation. He additionally grew to become the primary goalkeeper ever to attain for Sevilla in a Spanish topflight fixture.

1 – Yassine Bounou 🇲🇦 has turn out to be the primary keeper to attain in @LaLigaEN for @SevillaFC_ENG ever. Miracle #RealValladolidSevilla

Unbeaten of their final three matches in all competitions, Sergio Gonzalez’s males got here into the encounter in dire want of a win towards the title-chasing guests.

Nonetheless, Sevilla – who got here ready probed a few occasions early on however purple-sizzling Youssef En-Nesyri was caged from wreaking havoc.

Two minutes earlier than the half-time break, hosts Valladolid had been awarded a penalty after VAR confirmed that aim-certain Shon Weissman was fouled by Karim Rekik and Ivan Rakitic within the field.

Orellana stepped as much as take the resultant kick by sending Bounou the flawed method to give his facet a slim lead heading into the halftime break.

In dire want of an away victory, Sevilla made a few substitutions within the second-half, but, they had been unable to interrupt down the dogged hosts.

Substitute Luuk de Jong got here near equalising for Julen Lopetegui’s facet, albeit, his effort kissed the woodwork.

When it appeared just like the guests would return residence empty-handed, Bounou got here to the rescue. The Moroccan related to Jules Kounde cross earlier than firing an outstanding facet-footed strike past Roberto Jimenez.

Nevertheless, he was cautioned for taking off his shirt whereas he wheeled away in celebration as his teammates swamped round him to have fun the equaliser.

HIGHLIGHTS | Late drama as @SevillaFC_ENG 'keeper Bono equalises with the final kick of the sport. 🎭 📺 #RealValladolidSevillaFC

Alongside Bounou, En-Nesyri was in motion from begin to end for Sevilla, whereas their compatriot Munir El Haddadi was an unused substitute.

For Real Valladolid, Morocco’s Jawad El Yamiq was not listed for motion on account of health points. With 55 factors from 28 outings, Sevilla occupy the fourth spot in LaLiga log, whereas Valladolid are sixteenth with 27 factors from the identical variety of video games performed to this point.