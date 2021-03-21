Buffalo Sabres Trade Jonas Johansson to Colorado Avalanche

The Buffalo Sabres have traded goaltender Jonas Johansson to the Colorado Avalanche in change for a 2021 sixth-spherical decide.

At first look, a lot of the Buffalo Sabres followers could be shocked that the workforce was capable of recoup property for Johansson, as he has had a horrific season. He at present has a .884 save share (SV%) throughout seven begins for the workforce, and when trying on the superior statistics, it doesn’t make him look higher. He at present ranks 53rd out of 71 goaltenders which have performed no less than two video games this season. So, the query needs to be, why did the Avalanche made a deal on Friday to accumulate this goaltender?

There are two sides to this. The Sabres simply signed goaltender Micheal Houser to a one-12 months, $700,000 contract and will likely be battling with Dustin Tokarski and Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen to play video games in Rochester. This made Johansson expendable. For the Avalanche, there was a priority over the play of their third-string goaltender Hunter Miska, and I imagine they’ve upgraded in that place.

To get a greater understanding, let’s take a deeper dive into what Colorado is getting in Johansson and what the Sabres are getting in Houser.

Colorado Will get an Common Third-String Goaltender

Primarily based on his play this season, the Avalanche are usually not getting an NHL-caliber goaltender, however he can play for his or her American Hockey League (AHL) workforce with the Eagles. In 41 profession AHL video games with the Rochester Individuals, he has a file of 25-11-7, together with a .908 SV%. There may be sufficient pattern measurement to point that this participant is a mean starter within the minors and might play a few NHL video games if somebody is injured.

Jonas Johansson, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The largest issue right here is that goaltenders are fully random, and their profession trajectory can change immediately on a brand new workforce. Devan Dubnyk regarded like a goaltender that might be out of the league when the Minnesota Wild acquired him, however he ended up changing into a strong starter for them. Michael Hutchinson was traded to the Avalanche final season and really ended up taking part in video games for them within the second spherical when Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz each have been injured. He was capable of assist the workforce force Game 7 against the Dallas Stars, along with his finest efficiency coming in recreation six, the place he stopped 27 of 28 pictures.

By no means write off a goaltender as they could be a wildcard. For Johansson, the chance to play in Colorado is larger than in Buffalo, as Francouz is on lengthy-time period injured reserve, and he can battle for a roster spot with Miska. Let’s see how he does with a contending workforce in entrance of him.

What the Sabres Are Getting in Houser

Earlier than at the moment, there’s a good likelihood that you just had by no means heard of this participant. Houser is a 26-12 months-previous, undrafted goaltender with an AHL/ECHL journeyman up to now in his profession. On the Sabres, he’ll doubtless be the fifth-string goaltender behind Tokarski and Luukkonen, and that’s mainly it.

Michael Houser (CHL Photos)

Taking a look at his statistics, the previous London Knights goaltender has a .915 SV% throughout 210 video games within the ECHL and a .901 SV% throughout 73 video games within the AHL. At this level in his profession, he could be a mentor to a youthful goaltender throughout the group, and that’s Erik Portillo, who was their 67th-total decide within the 2019 NHL Draft. When he finally indicators a contract with the workforce, he’ll doubtless begin within the Cincinnati Coyotes, doubtlessly taking part in with Houser.

There was no cause to not signal this participant, as this group wanted so as to add depth for all positions.

General, by simply watching him play in video games and practices, as John Vogl put it, Johansson doesn’t cease pucks and is very often out of place. A change in surroundings will doubtless assist him clear his thoughts and hopefully get into some video games with Colorado. For the Sabres, the trades are doubtless simply starting as we await the commerce deadline on April 12.