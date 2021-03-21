Edmonton Oilers' Dave Tippett Is Trusting Mike Smith More This Season

Coming into the 2021 NHL season, the Oilers’ expectation was that Mikko Koskinen would take over because the beginning goaltender. Up to now, the precise reverse has occurred. Mike Smith has taken over because the undisputed starter and would be the one attempting to guide the Oilers into the playoffs. At this time, I’ll check out Smith’s play and if it’s sustainable for the remainder of the season.

Free Company

Going into the 2020 offseason, the consensus amongst Oilers administration was that the staff wanted a goaltender improve. Koskinen was good within the 2019-20 season, but it surely was confirmed that he couldn’t deal with a full starter’s workload. Mike Smith, then again, wanted to be let go. He had the second-worst numbers of his profession and was declining as a result of his age.

Mike Smith, Edmonton Oilers (Photograph by Harry How/Getty Photographs)

The Oilers went all-in on Swedish goaltender Jacob Markstrom in an try to lastly have a bonafide starter. They reportedly had him locked up at $5 million annually over 7 years till their rivals, the Calgary Flames, signed him to a 6-yr, $36 million deal. The Oilers didn’t have a superb fallback plan and needed to re-signal Smith to a 1-yr, $2 million contract. Though lacking out on Markstrom stung, the Oilers used their remaining cap house to signal Tyson Barrie, who’s at present main all defensemen in scoring.

Begin of the Season

Throughout coaching camp, head coach Dave Tippett talked about that he would seemingly not go together with a platoon goaltending system. As such, many Oiler followers assumed that the starter could be Koskinen, as he was coming off the best season of his career, posting a .917 save share (SV%) and a pair of.75 objectives towards common (GAA) and was youthful than Smith.

Mikko Koskinen was anticipated to be the starter heading into the 2021 season (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

This was the case for the primary month and as a result of Smith sustaining an damage throughout follow. When Smith got here again, the expectations had been that he would take a few of Koskinen’s workload, as “the Large Finn” had performed all however one recreation to that time.

Smith Surprises Oilers

Smith has enormously exceeded his expectations since getting back from damage, profitable his first six video games and posting one of the best numbers of his profession. Since then, his numbers have dropped off a tiny bit, however he’s nonetheless profitable video games. At the moment, he’s 10-3 with a SV% of .920 and a GAA of two.36. He brings a fiery persona to the sport and by no means provides up on a shot. He’s additionally extremely revered within the dressing room and offers a veteran presence that the Oilers enormously want.

Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele jumps as puck is shot in the direction of Edmonton Oilers’ Mike Smith (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade)

Earlier within the season, when the Oilers had been down 3-0 within the first intermission towards the Canucks, Smith stepped up and boldly claimed that he wouldn’t enable one other purpose. Smith was true to his phrase, and the Oilers got here again to win 4-3. Tippett has neatly ridden the recent hand and performed Smith in 13 video games since coming again, whereas Koskinen has solely performed six video games. Tippett has trusted Smith in significant video games, and he’s responded very effectively, permitting two objectives or much less in eight video games this season.

Puck Taking part in Grasp

Smith additionally brings a uncommon ability that’s coveted by groups across the league; that’s his mastery with the puck behind his web. Opposing groups should be cautious of dumping the puck in since Smith performs like a 3rd defenceman, retrieving and transitioning the puck out of the zone. Smith is by far one of the best within the enterprise on this class and probably makes opposing groups change their recreation plan when he’s the beginning goalie.

How Sustainable is His Play?

Many followers are skeptical about how lengthy Smith will have the ability to play earlier than burning out. It’s a good query as a result of he’s 38 years outdated and on the again finish of his profession. At this level, it’s unknown how lengthy Smith’s sizzling streak will final. With that stated, if Smith can keep wholesome and mentally sharp, there’s a good probability he’ll have the ability to propel the Oilers into the playoffs. Traditionally, his play truly has improved because the season goes on. He has the power to amp up his recreation within the playoffs, posting a SV% of .934 and a GAA of two.33 in 25 playoff appearances. With Koskinen additionally beginning to give the staff high quality begins, the Oilers shall be a troublesome staff to play towards.