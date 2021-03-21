Fahadh Faasil is the villain of Allu Arjun Pushpa

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has been roped in an upcoming motion drama Pushpa starring Fashionable Star Allu Arjun, to play the position of major vanillin. The makers of Pushpa formally confirmed the inclusion of Fahadh Faasil.

Directed by Sukumar, the Pan India movie stars Kannada woman Rashmika Mandanna in the feminine lead position. The motion drama has been the speak of the city since its inception.

Allu Arjun’ character in the movie Pushpa has an equally fierce opponent and its none aside from Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa is tipped to be a forest based mostly thriller, and can mark Allu Arjun’ maiden pan-Indian venture as Sukumar’ directorial enterprise will likely be launched in 5 languages on thirteenth August.

Bunny starrer Pushpa is based mostly on pink sandalwood smuggling, and it marks the third time collaboration of Fashionable Star Allu Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar. Devi Sri Prasad is on the board to compose the music, The movie has the cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and the enhancing is by Karthika Srinivas.

In the meantime Allu Arjun just lately met KGF director Prashanth Neel in Hyderabad just lately. There are sturdy buzz in the movie trade that after wrapping up the shoot of Salaar, Prashanth Neel will work for Bunny for a movie.