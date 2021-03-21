NCAA Tournament Second Round: (4) Florida State (17-6) vs (5) Colorado (23-6) prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

Florida State vs Colorado Broadcast

Date: Monday, March 22

Game Time: COMING

Venue: COMING

Community: COMING

Florida State vs Colorado Game Preview

Why Colorado Will Win

The Buffs are on fireplace from three.

They couldn’t miss within the 96-73 win over Georgetown, bombing away with 16-of-25 from three on a 61% general taking pictures day. How sizzling had been they? Throw within the 12-of-14 day from the free throw line, and it at all times appeared just like the ball methods going within the basket.

Clearly it is a improbable taking pictures staff, it’s excellent on the free throw line, and the protection is stable sufficient to present the Seminoles a couple of issues. FSU had a tough time placing away UNC Greensboro till the ultimate jiffy, principally as a result of it couldn’t hit a 3.

No, actually. The Noles had been 0-9 from the surface. It was an aberration, however the Buffs are respectable at guarding the three. They’re higher at getting the rebound and ending the possession, and …

Why Florida State Will Win

Colorado hasn’t been a rock at guarding the three currently.

The Georgetown sport was bizarre from leap – the Hoyas nonetheless hit 33% on the surface – however Oregon State and USC had been terrific from three within the Pac-12 Tournament towards the Buff D.

The Noles are ultra-athletic, they get manufacturing from in all places, and there excellent at attacking the glass. They could have misfired over and over from three within the first spherical, however they obtained to the rim over and over.

They usually’re going to make threes.

FSU led the ACC in three level proportion, they rating in bunches, they usually’re nice at preserving streaking groups from occurring massive runs. So long as the power is there – it took some time to get up, and there was a wierd lull towards UNCG, Colorado must work to maintain up.

What’s Going To Occur

The dignity of the ACC is all on Florida State after a disastrous first spherical for the convention.

Colorado has been excellent over the past month – and the Pac-12 actually confirmed to this point how good it’s – and Florida State simply hasn’t been that nice for some time. It misplaced three of its final six video games, it wasn’t nice towards North Carolina within the ACC Tournament, and it wasn’t something fabulous within the first spherical on this.

The Colorado power will likely be there from the beginning in a 3 level taking pictures contest.

Florida State vs Colorado Prediction, Line

Colorado 73, Florida State 70

Line: Florida State -1, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Should See Ranking: 4

