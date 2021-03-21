Honda Classic: Aaron Wise goes from six ahead to three behind Matt Jones on day three















The highs and lows of a tricky third spherical at PGA Nationwide, the place Matt Jones got here from six behind to steer Aaron Wise by three photographs by the tip of the day.

Aaron Wise endured a day to neglect as Matt Jones claimed a 3-shot lead after the third spherical of the Honda Basic at PGA Nationwide.

Wise doubled his in a single day three-shot benefit when he birdied two of the primary 4 holes, however strengthening winds made for brutal scoring circumstances for the later starters over the Champion Course, and Jones was the one participant among the many final six pairings to interrupt par on day three.

A one-beneath 69 was a commendable effort from Jones, who leads on 10 beneath par with Wise stumbling to a 75 to finish a tricky Saturday tied for second with JB Holmes, who had earlier jumped 14 locations up the leaderboard when he accomplished a 67.

Shane Lowry battled arduous to be one beneath for the day, and eight beneath for the event after 10 holes, however he would drop 5 photographs coming in to slide seven photographs off the tempo.

Shane Lowry bogeyed 5 of the final eight holes

Jones was a full six photographs behind Wise when the Australian dropped photographs on the fourth and sixth, however he dug deep and balanced the books with birdies at 11 and 14 earlier than producing some clutch par saves down the stretch to stay at 10 beneath as his closest rivals all headed in the other way.

“It was very windy,” stated Jones, whose solely PGA Tour win was nearly seven years in the past, when he beat Matt Kuchar in a playoff on the Shell Houston Open, though he has additionally received his residence Australian Open twice in comparable circumstances. “It was robust from the get-go on the market and I used to be glad to shoot one beneath.

“Enjoying it in these Australian Opens the place I received two, it was additionally windy there, so I’m fairly comfy within the wind. Rising up in Australia, we’re used to the wind and hopefully we will simply preserve managing the sport.

Matt Jones fired a 69 to say a 3-shot lead

“We’ve received a protracted technique to go, and there are a variety of holes out right here that may get you, but when I preserve managing my sport, hopefully I’ll have an opportunity coming down the final 9.”

Wise’s early type gave little indication of what was to observe, rolling in birdie putts from 15-foot vary on the second and fourth, however his problem started to unravel on the sixth as he missed a 12-footer for par and likewise the return, three-placing for a double-bogey six to undo his flying begin.

Being placed on the clock for gradual play clearly unsettled the 24-12 months-previous, who additionally bogeyed the seventh and missed one other quick putt for par on the tenth earlier than letting slip three additional photographs during the last 4 holes, together with a six on the final when he pulled his drive manner left and into the hazard.

Wise crashed to a 75 in robust circumstances

“It was a tough day,” stated Wise afterwards. “It began off stable, I used to be two beneath by just a few holes and it was simply enjoying actually, actually arduous. The forecast was for 10 to 15mph and it was much more than that.

“So I truthfully felt like I performed properly, the one factor I didn’t do properly was handle the wind. I felt like all day I had putts that had been breaking a technique, however the wind was fully the opposite manner and I couldn’t fairly work out how a lot the wind was affecting them.

“After which I felt like I hit it nice with my irons and simply not so good off the tee. I used to be enjoying from out of place lots, so it added as much as an enormous quantity, however fortunately with how I performed these first two days I’m nonetheless in it and nonetheless have an opportunity tomorrow.”

Holmes was watching the late drama unfold from the sanctuary of the clubhouse having signed for his 5-birdie 67, whereas CT Pan took benefit of the friendlier early circumstances to fireside a bogey-free 65 and race to 6 beneath, enhancing his place on the leaderboard by a mere 38 locations.

Pan shares fourth with Cameron Tringale and Sam Ryder, whereas a trio of main champions in Keegan Bradley (67), Zach Johnson (70) and Stewart Cink (70) are all inside the highest 10 on 5 beneath par.

However Lowry should come from seven behind if he’s to say his first win since The Open at Royal Portrush, following a poor closing stretch which began when he discovered water on the eleventh.

His 5 bogeys in eight holes included two misses from 4 ft, together with on the ultimate inexperienced as he trudged off to signal for a disappointing 74 – three beneath for the event.