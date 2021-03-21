Already without the services of Anthony Davis, the Lakers are actually down one other All-Star ahead.

LeBron James might be out indefinitely after struggling an ankle harm throughout a March recreation towards the Hawks. Los Angeles could fall within the Western Convention standings with Davis and James out, however the principle concern is having the dynamic duo prepared for the 2021 NBA playoffs because the staff chases again-to-again titles.

What’s subsequent for James? Right here’s every thing we learn about his harm and the newest information on when he could return to the court docket.

MORE: Key stats you need to know in the MJ vs. LeBron debate

What’s LeBron James’ harm?

Early within the second quarter of a March 20 recreation between the Lakers and Hawks, Atlanta ahead Solomon Hill dove for a unfastened ball and collided with James. He appeared to roll up on James’ proper ankle, and the 4-time MVP screamed in ache as he went all the way down to the ground.

James tried to remain within the recreation and even drained a nook 3-pointer when play resumed, however the Lakers finally known as a timeout after it grew to become clear he was struggling to maneuver up and down the court docket. James then walked straight again to the locker room, knocking over a chair in frustration as he made his method down the Staples Heart tunnel. He didn’t return, and the Lakers misplaced by a ultimate rating of 99-94, snapping a 4-recreation profitable streak.

The Lakers introduced after the sport that James had been diagnosed with a high right ankle sprain and might be out indefinitely. X-rays on James’ ankle got here again adverse, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Nothing angers and saddens me greater than not being out there to and for my teammates!” James tweeted following the prognosis. “I’m damage in and out proper now. The street again from restoration begins now. Again quickly like I by no means left.”

Nothing angers and saddens me greater than not being out there to and for my teammates! I’m damage in and out proper now. 🤦🏾‍♂️. The street again from restoration begins now. Again quickly like I by no means left. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 – LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2021

How lengthy will LeBron James be out?

The quick reply: It’s too early to know when James will be capable of rejoin the Lakers’ beginning lineup. The typical missed time for a excessive ankle sprain during the last seven 82-recreation seasons has been roughly 10 video games, according to injury expert Jeff Stotts. Nevertheless, Stotts famous {that a} faster return is feasible.

From his 2018 breakdown of Klay Thompson’s excessive ankle sprain:

The timeline of restoration for ankle sprains broadly varies based mostly on a variety of elements together with the severity of injury, the concerned joint and every other accompanying harm. Remedy for a excessive ankle sprain is similar as a standard medial or lateral ankle sprains however typically take longer to heal. A giant cause for this prolonged restoration time is linked to the disruption of total stability and potential widening of the ankle mortise.

Los Angeles has unsurprisingly struggled when Davis and James sit, however the Lakers aren’t almost as concerned with their seeding as they’re with having a wholesome roster heading into the postseason. They’ll doubtless be extraordinarily cautious with regards to James’ restoration timeline.

LeBron James stats for 2020-21 season