Enjoyable truth: Should you fill out an NCAA Tournament bracket and don’t choose at the very least one 12-over-5 upset, your submission is mechanically thrown out. True story. OK, that’s not truly a real story. However when you’re not selecting a 12-over-5, why are you even filling out a bracket? It’s a double-digit upset, which is enjoyable, and historical past reveals us there’s a reasonably darn good probability at the very least one 12 seed goes to be taking part in at the very least two video games. Right here’s a whole breakdown of the historical past of 12 vs. 5 matchups within the NCAA Tournament, together with essentially the most memorable upsets and vital numbers to know whereas filling out your March Insanity bracket. MORE: Ranking the top 80 upsets in March Madness history History of 12 seed vs. 5 seed upsets in NCAA Tournament There actually is one thing magical about these 12-5 video games. Take into consideration this: In the previous 40 years, there have been 50 12-over-5 upsets, and on the similar time there have solely been 52 11-over-6 wins and 55 10-over-7 outcomes. Keep in mind, groups seeded on the No. 5 seed line are usually ranked within the prime 20 within the polls, whereas groups on the 7 seed line are barely within the “additionally receiving votes” class, and but the 5 seeds lose nearly as a lot because the 7 seeds. And as an alternative of telling you yearly there’s been a 12-over-5 upset, it’s a lot — MUCH — simpler to only listing the years it didn’t occur: 1988, 2000, 2007, 2015 and 2018. That’s it, 5 years. That’s the complete listing. How many occasions have at the very least two No. 12 seeds gained? Let’s look: 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2009. 2012, 2013, 2014, 2019. That’s 13, when you didn’t really feel like counting. History reveals us it’s greater than TWICE as more likely to have at the very least two 12 seeds win than to have zero 12 seeds win. However wait, there’s extra! Right here’s a listing of the years the place THREE 12 seeds beat a 5 seed: 2002, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2019. Yep, 5 occasions. So up to now 40 years, we’ve seen as a few years with three 12 seeds successful video games as we’ve seen zero 12 seeds successful video games. Heck, within the 2013-14 tournaments, No. 12 seeds went 6-2 in opposition to No. 5 seeds. So, y’know, choose at the very least one 12-over-5 upset, people. (*12*) Yr Outcome Rating 1985 Kentucky def. Washington 66-58 1986 DePaul def. Virginia 72-68 1987 Wyoming def. Virginia 64-60 1989 DePaul def. Memphis State 66-63 1990 Dayton def. Illinois 88-86 1990 Ball State def. Oregon State 54-53 1991 Jap Michigan def. Mississippi State 76-56 1992 New Mexico State def. DePaul 81-73 1993 George Washington def. New Mexico 82-68 1994 UW-Inexperienced Bay def. California 61-57 1994 Tulsa def. UCLA 112-102 1995 Miami (Ohio) def. Arizona 71-62 1996 Drexel def. Memphis 75-63 1996 Arkansas def. Penn State 86-80 1997 School of Charleston def. Maryland 75-66 1998 Florida State def. TCU 96-87 1999 Detroit def. UCLA 56-53 1999 Missouri State def. TCU 96-87 2001 Utah State def. Ohio State 77-68 (OT) 2001 Gonzaga def. Virginia 86-85 2002 Tulsa def. Marquette 71-69 2002 Missouri def. Miami (Fla.) 93-80 2002 Creighton def. Florida 83-82 (2OT) 2003 Butler def. Mississippi State 47-46 2004 Pacific def. Windfall 66-58 2005 Milwaukee def. Alabama 83-73 2006 Montana def. Nevada 87-79 2006 Texas A&M def. Syracuse 66-58 2008 Villanova def. Clemson 75-69 2008 Western Kentucky def. Drake 101-99 (OT) 2009 Wisconsin def. Florida State 61-59 (OT) 2009 Arizona def. Utah 84-71 2009 Western Kentucky def. Illinois 76-72 2010 Cornell def. Temple 78-65 2011 Richmond def. Vanderbilt 69-66 2012 South Florida def. Temple 58-44 2012 VCU def. Wichita State 62-59 2013 Ole Miss def. Wisconsin 57-46 2013 California def. UNLV 64-61 2013 Oregon def. Oklahoma State 68-55 2014 Harvard def. Cincinnati 61-57 2014 North Dakota State def. Oklahoma 80-75 (OT) 2014 Stephen F. Austin def. VCU 77-75 (OT) 2016 Little Rock def. Purdue 85-83 (2OT) 2016 Yale def. Baylor 79-75 2017 Center Tennessee def. Minnesota 81-72 2019 Oregon def. Wisconsin 72-54 2019 Liberty def. Mississippi State 80-76 2019 Murray State def. Marquette 83-64 2021 Oregon State def. Tennessee 70-56

12 seeds vs. 5 seeds by the numbers

51-93: Report for 12 seeds vs. No. 5 seeds

Report for 12 seeds vs. No. 5 seeds 35.4 p.c: Total successful share for 12 seeds since 1985

Total successful share for 12 seeds since 1985 20: Largest margin of victory for a 12 seed; Jap Michigan over Mississippi State (76-56)

Largest margin of victory for a 12 seed; Jap Michigan over Mississippi State (76-56) 1. Smallest margin of victory for a 12 seed; 4 occasions, first by Ball State over Oregon State (54-53)

Smallest margin of victory for a 12 seed; 4 occasions, first by Ball State over Oregon State (54-53) 7: Variety of occasions a 12 seed has gained in time beyond regulation

Variety of occasions a 12 seed has gained in time beyond regulation 2: Variety of occasions a 12 seed has gained in double time beyond regulation

Variety of occasions a 12 seed has gained in double time beyond regulation 1: Buzzer-beater wins for 12 seeds: Western Kentucky over Drake (101-99)

Buzzer-beater wins for 12 seeds: Western Kentucky over Drake (101-99) 21: 12 seeds to achieve the Candy 16

12 seeds to achieve the Candy 16 1: 12 seeds to achieve the Elite Eight

Has a 12 seed ever gained March Insanity?

No, a 12 seed has by no means gained the NCAA Tournament, however it’s best to maintain the thought within the “not very seemingly however not not possible” class. Keep in mind, there have been a number of 11 seeds to crash the Last 4, and loopy issues can occur in a 40-minute basketball recreation.

Of the 21 12 seeds to achieve the Candy 16, solely the 2002 Missouri Tigers truly gained that Candy 16 contest to advance to the Elite Eight. That was a gifted however inconsistent group headlined by Kareem Rush, the junior with the graceful left-handed shot, with sophomores Rickey Paulding and Arthur Johnson and shot-joyful senior Clarence Gilbert.

The Tigers knocked off Miami (Fla.) within the opener, then cruised previous 4-seed Ohio State by 16 within the second spherical. As a substitute of dealing with the No. 1 seed within the Candy 16, they performed No. 8 UCLA; the Bruins had upended Cincinnati in double time beyond regulation. Mizzou cruised previous UCLA, too, successful 82-73. In the Elite Eight recreation in opposition to No. 2 Oklahoma — a Massive 12 rival that was 34-5 getting into the sport and had crushed the Tigers by 13 factors of their lone common-season matchup — Mizzou hung powerful regardless of foul hassle and Gilbert’s capturing woes (he completed the sport 1-for-16 from the sector).

The Tigers reduce Oklahoma’s result in three factors at 70-67 with underneath three minutes left, however by no means bought any nearer in an 81-75 loss.

Lowest seed to win the NCAA Tournament

Because the match expanded to 64 groups in 1985, we’ve seen 5 double-digit seeds attain the Last 4:

11 seed LSU in 1986

11 seed George Mason in 2006

11 seed VCU in 2011

10 seed Syracuse in 2016

11 seed Loyola Chicago in 2018

All 4 misplaced earlier than reaching the title recreation. Solely 4 groups seeded decrease than the No. 3 seed line have ever gained the nationwide title: one 4 seed (Arizona in 1997), one 6 seed (Kansas in 1988), one seven seed (UConn in 2014) and one 8 seed (Villanova in 1985). No 5 seed has ever gained. The Villanova story is the stuff of legend; a plucky, methodical 8 seed that reached the title recreation by grinding out a sequence of slim wins (three by three factors or fewer) and dealing with off in opposition to the would possibly Georgetown Hoyas within the championship recreation.

It’s thought of by some as the largest upset in NCAA Tournament historical past. However right here’s the factor: It makes for a terrific David and Goliath story, however Villanova was fairly darn good. In the 1985 and 1986 NBA Drafts, three starters from that 1985 group went within the prime 30 picks (Ed Pinckney at 10 and Dwayne McClain at 27 in 1985 and Harold Pressley at 17 in 1986; Gary McLain went within the seventh spherical in 1985). Consider that Villanova had already performed Georgetown powerful TWICE that 12 months — losses by solely two factors and 7 factors — and, sorry, it doesn’t make for a prime-5 all-time upset.

It does, although, make for a reasonably cool championship story.