Who’s Taking part in

San Antonio @ Milwaukee

Present Information: San Antonio 22-16; Milwaukee 26-14

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks are even-steven towards each other since December of 2015 (5-5), however not for lengthy. The Spurs might need drained legs after a sport yesterday as they head on the highway towards Milwaukee at 9 p.m. ET March 20 at Fiserv Discussion board. Each groups come into the competition bolstered by wins of their earlier video games.

San Antonio didn’t have an excessive amount of respiration room of their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers this previous Friday, however they nonetheless walked away with a 116-110 victory. San Antonio’s small ahead Keldon Johnson was probably the most lively gamers for the crew, dropping a double-double on 23 factors and 21 boards.

In the meantime, it might have taken time beyond regulation to complete the job, however the Bucks in the end received the end result they have been hoping for this previous Wednesday with a 109-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The victory took place due to a robust surge after the half to beat a forty five-31 deficit. Milwaukee’s energy ahead Giannis Antetokounmpo did his factor and posted a double-double on 32 factors and 15 rebounds along with 5 dimes. The matchup made it Antetokounmpo’s third in a row with not less than 31 factors.

San Antonio should know they’ll be combating an uphill battle given the 11.50 level unfold they’re up towards. They may be price taking an opportunity on towards the unfold, nonetheless, as they’re presently on a 3-sport streak of ATS wins.

San Antonio is now 22-16 whereas the Bucks sit at 26-14. The Spurs are 11-10 after wins this season, Milwaukee 18-7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET The place: Fiserv Discussion board — Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Discussion board — Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports activities – Southwest

Fox Sports activities – Southwest Comply with: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are an enormous 11.5-level favourite towards the Spurs, in keeping with the newest NBA odds.

The road has drifted a bit in the direction of the Bucks, as the sport opened with the Bucks as a ten-level favourite.

Over / Beneath: -111

See NBA picks for each single sport, together with this one, from SportsLine’s superior pc mannequin. Get picks now.

Sequence Historical past

Milwaukee and San Antonio each have 5 wins of their final ten video games.

Jan 06, 2020 – San Antonio 126 vs. Milwaukee 104

Jan 04, 2020 – Milwaukee 127 vs. San Antonio 118

Mar 10, 2019 – San Antonio 121 vs. Milwaukee 114

Nov 24, 2018 – Milwaukee 135 vs. San Antonio 129

Mar 25, 2018 – Milwaukee 106 vs. San Antonio 103

Nov 10, 2017 – Milwaukee 94 vs. San Antonio 87

Jan 10, 2017 – Milwaukee 109 vs. San Antonio 107

Dec 05, 2016 – San Antonio 97 vs. Milwaukee 96

Jan 04, 2016 – San Antonio 123 vs. Milwaukee 98

Dec 02, 2015 – San Antonio 95 vs. Milwaukee 70

Harm Report for Milwaukee

Axel Toupane: Game-Time Determination (Not Harm Associated)

Rodions Kurucs: Out (Indirect)

Harm Report for San Antonio