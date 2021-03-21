It’s Increase Time to take pleasure in bloody struggle Ortiz vs Hooker Dwell stream Free Watch Battle On-line PPV Reddit Boxing He fulfills his want on Saturday night time as Anabel Ortiz Jr. takes on former junior welterweight champion Maurice Hooker from the Dickies Enviornment in Fort Value, Texas, stay on DAZN in 200 nations world wide.

22-year-old Ortiz was like a buzzsaw in 16 fights, profitable all of them by knockout. Not solely does he get what he wished, however he will get to do it 32 miles from his hometown of Dallas.

How to watch Ortiz vs Hooker

Date: Saturday March 20

Occasion location: Dickies Enviornment, Fort Value, Texas

Battle Time: Ring Walks anticipated round 3am UK time

TV / stay stream: DAZN from 1 a.m., RnClub solely accessible on-line within the UK for £ 1.99 per thirty days

Undercard highlights: Anabel Ortiz (31-3) flees Seneisa Estrada (19-0) for the WBA World Minimal Weight Title

“I’m very glad to be again residence to struggle for my associates, household and followers,” Ortiz stated in a press launch. “Dickies Enviornment is a superbly sized venue, and it seems to be like it could actually accommodate a big variety of followers, so everybody ought to come out and help all fighters. I’m actually hyped for this struggle. “

Hooker is growing as a full welterweight to date after competing in a catchweight bout in his final bout, a primary spherical TKO towards Uriel Perez in December 2019. “Mighty Mo” didn’t need a tune-up and wished a giant title and he’s getting it in Ortiz.

“I’m excited to struggle so shut to residence the place my household, associates and followers from the hometown can come out and help my return to the ring,” stated Hooker. With Vergil and I each from the Dallas space, FoxSportsTv it is a struggle that had to occur within the DFW Metroplex. We’re going to put on a fantastic present for all of our hometown followers at Dickies Enviornment on March twentieth. “

Hooker (27-1-3) enters the ring for the primary time in 15 months. His final struggle got here towards Uriel Perez who he defeated by way of TKO within the first spherical. That is additionally Hooker’s first full-fledged struggle as a welterweight.

In a uncommon scenario, each fighters will struggle of their hometown of Dallas, Texas, attempting to show who’s the very best fighter on the town.

The struggle map kicks off at 8:00 PM ET on DAZN, with the headliner struggle anticipated at 11:00 PM ET, however plan to tune in earlier in case the earlier fights go quick.

VERGIL ORTIZ JR. RECORD AND BIO

Nationality : American

Born : March 25, 1998

Peak : 5-10

To realize : 72 inches

Whole variety of fights : 16

Itemizing : 16-0 with 16 knockouts

Hooker, 31, suffered his solely skilled defeat in an exhilarating 2019 junior welterweight all-out struggle towards Jose Ramirez, through which each fighters traded injury earlier than Hooker lastly succumbed to defeat in a struggle of the 12 months contender.

The loss broke a string of 4 consecutive fights through which Hooker handed out the primary professional defeat to up-and-coming names like Courtney Jackson, Terry Flanagan, Alex Saucedo and Mikkel LesPierre. He’ll attempt to do the identical to Ortiz, who provides Hooker a little bit of a resemblance to Ramirez as they share the identical coach with Robert Garcia and an analogous direct assault.

MAURICE HOOKER RECORD AND BIO

Nationality: American

Born: August 7, 1989

Peak : 5-11

To realize : 80 inches

Whole variety of fights : 31

Itemizing : 27-1-3 with 18 knockouts

“I feel [the fight] turns into just a little little bit of all the pieces, ”stated Ortiz.[Hooker] will certainly attempt to transfer. Clearly Jose and I’ve the identical coach and related kinds, so he’s not going to need to go in there and bang straight away.

Perhaps he’ll attempt to transfer and see if he can pull me out a bit. However I may field and I’m not simply an inside fighter. I feel as soon as he sees that I can work to that benefit too, possibly he’ll attempt to pour it out on me.

