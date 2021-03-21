IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy Prediction: India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I – 21 March 2021 (Lucknow). Shafali Verma, Anne Bosch, and Smriti Mandhana are the gamers to look out for on this sport.

India Women will tackle South Africa Women within the 2nd sport of the three-game T20I collection, which will likely be performed on the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Team India would need to make a comeback on this collection.

The South African crew dominated within the ODI format, whereas they registered a straightforward win within the first T20I sport as properly. Indian must bounce again as this sport is a DO or DIE sport for them.

Pitch Report – The common 1st innings batting rating in T20I video games (Males’s) performed at this floor is 166 runs.

Whole Video games Performed: 4; Bat 1st Gained: 4; Bat 2nd Gained: 0

Match Particulars :

Time:- 7.00 PM, Floor:- Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Possible XI for each side:-

India Women – Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Nuzhat Parween, Simran Bahadur, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

South Africa Women – Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

NOTE:- The stats talked about are of T20I video games.

5 Should-Have Gamers within the Squad

Smriti Mandhana, Sune Luus, Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee, and Shabnim Ismail.

IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

S Jafta (Worth 8) would be the wicket-keeper of our crew. Each openers will not be going to make an affect within the sport.

IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy Batters

S Mandhana (Worth 10), S Verma (Worth 9.5), and J Rodrigues (Worth 8.5) will likely be our batters from India. Smriti has scored 1727 T20I runs at a median of 25.02, whereas Shafali is an aggressive opener, and she or he has scored 510 T20I runs at a strike-rate of 143.66. Rodrigues can be a superb T20 participant, and she or he has scored 960 T20I runs at a median of 26.66. All three of them are top-order gamers.

L Lee (Worth 10) and L Wolvaardt (Worth 9) will likely be our batters from South Africa. Lee has scored 1700 T20I runs, whereas Wolvaardt has scored 464 T20I runs at a median of 23.20. Each of them are technically expert gamers, whereas Lee was the best run-scorer of the ODI collection.

IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy All-Rounders

S Luus (Worth 9) and A Bosch (Worth 8) will likely be our all-rounders from South Africa. Luus has scored 795 T20I runs in her profession, whereas she has scalped 47 wickets. Bosch scored a superb half-century within the final sport as an opener, whereas she scalped a few wickets in bowling.

[You can take Harleen Deol instead of Laura Wolvaardt]

IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy Bowlers

S Ismail (Worth 9.5) will likely be our bowler from South Africa. Ismail has scalped 109 wickets in 96 T20I video games, and she or he is the very best bowler of this facet.

P Yadav (Worth 9) and R Gayakwad (Worth 8.5) will likely be our bowlers from India. Yadav has 95 T20I scalps in 68 video games, whereas Gayakwad has scalped 35 wickets in T20I cricket. Each of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: South Africa Women are the favourites to win this sport.

Prime Names for the Captaincy Function:-

Smriti Mandhana and Sune Luus

Prime Names for the Vice-Captaincy Function:-

All of the captain’s decide + Anne Bosch and Shabnim Ismail

Miracle Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our alternatives are based mostly on in-depth and astute evaluation of the gamers partaking within the match, pitch report and a perusal of different reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of things whereas crafting your individual facet with this text serving as a information to the match and gamers.