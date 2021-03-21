Its’ Darling Trivikram for Rang De Pre release event

Nithiin is taking part in the position of a pupil in Venky Atluri’ upcoming directorial enterprise, the romantic and comedy film Rang De, which has Keerthy Suresh because the main woman and the film is gearing up for the grand release on twenty sixth March 2021. The pre release event of Rang De will happen at the moment at Shilpa Kala Vedhika at 6 PM and Trivikram Srinivas will grace the event because the chief visitor. This information is confirmed by Nithiin himself on Twitter by sharing a publish and a poster.

Nithiin will likely be seen within the position of Arjun and Keerthy Suresh as Anu. The film Rang De additionally stars Kowsalya, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, within the essential roles and it’s backed by Sithara Leisure. PC Sreeram is caring for the cinematography division whereas Devi Sri Prasad scores the music.

Not too long ago launched trailer of Rang De began with glimpses from the lead characters’ childhood. It continued to indicate the progress of the couple’s relationship. The trailer of Rang De guarantees Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh starrer is full of romantic scenes and comical dialogues.

Nithiin was final seen in Verify, which was launched in February this yr. Aside from Rang De, Bheeshma actor can also be taking part in the lead position within the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Andhadhun.