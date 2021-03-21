NCAA Tournament Second Round: (3) Kansas (23-7) vs (6) USC (21-8) prediction and school basketball recreation preview.

Kansas vs USC Broadcast

Date: Monday, March 22

Game Time: COMING

Venue: COMING

Community: COMING

Kansas vs USC Game Preview

Why USC Will Win

The USC protection clamped down when it needed to.

It might need taken a bit – Drake was robust within the first half of the 72-56 loss – however simply as issues began to get a bit tense, it was all in regards to the nice Trojan D within the second half. The Bulldogs solely hit 29% from the sphere and struggled from three.

USC is good at shifting the ball round and being affected person – it got here up with 20 assists within the first spherical – and it saved attending to the rim and arising with simple baskets as the sport went on.

Kansas had an enormous situation with Jap Washington in and out permitting the Eagles to hit 50% of their pictures. USC has made 47% or extra of their pictures in every of their final 5 video games – it’s what it’s averaging on the season.

Why Kansas Will Win

David McCormack regarded simply positive.

The group’s COVID points from the Massive 12 Tournament included lacking McCormack, who got here again roaring in a tricky 25 minutes, arising with 22 factors and 9 rebounds within the 93-84 win.

It regarded a performed like a group that’s a bit rusty – it hadn’t performed in nicely over per week and went by way of an entire lot simply to get right here.

The protection is excellent sufficient to not fear a lot in regards to the USC offensive fashion – it’s a greater D than it confirmed in opposition to Jap Washington – and it has simply sufficient of a burst to open issues up a bit.

It’s not that the Trojans can’t or gained’t run, however they’d slightly not make this a observe meet. Kansas will make a minimum of 45% from the sphere and it’ll alway be bodily, however …

What’s Going To Occur

USC’s managed fashion ought to work.

The Trojans are nothing flashy, and also you’ll by no means really feel snug selecting them to win, however they’re nice on the boards, fantastic on the free throw line, and so they’ll be ultra-efficient with their possessions.

They’ve bought the dimensions, the protection on the perimeter, and the group to deal with what Kansas brings.

Kansas vs USC Prediction, Line

USC 72, Kansas 69

Line: USC -1, o/u: 135

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Should See Ranking: 4

