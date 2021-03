On Sunday, March 21, the Ok-1 group will host Ok-1 World GP 2020 Japan K’Festa.4 Day.1 from the Tokyo Backyard Theater in Tokyo, Japan.

Within the night time’s most important occasion, Yuuki Egawa will defend his 58-kilogram title in opposition to Tatsuya Tsubakihara. The pair met in September in a non-title bout and Tsubakihara shocked the third-ranked tremendous flyweight on the scorecards. They’ll run it again with the belt on the road.

Gold can also be on the road within the co-main occasion as Hideaki Yamazaki defends his 65-kilogram title for the primary time in opposition to Fukashi Mizutani. Yamazaki earned the belt with a first-round knockout of Rukiya Anpo in September.



The motion airs dwell through Abema.television (Japan solely) starting at 1 a.m. ET. Examine again following the occasion for the total outcomes.