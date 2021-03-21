Hornets head coach James Borrego says that LaMelo Ball reminds him of San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili in phrases of competitiveness.

LaMelo Ball is maybe the excellent candidate to be positioned in the ‘excessive danger, excessive rewards’ class of draft picks throughout the 2020 NBA Draft. Although he was lauded as being a sound playmaker and an amazing ball-handler, doubts about his capturing talents, aggressiveness in the paint, and shot choice lingered in each staff’s minds when pondering over deciding on him.

The greatest instance of LaMelo Ball’s aggressive spirit would his unwillingness to quit even in the last seconds of the recreation when down 8 towards the Sixers. He picked the ball away from Joel Embiid with 12 seconds remaining and drained a 3, in a recreation that everybody had determined was already over.

With 41 video games down the hatch in the 2020-21 NBA season, nobody ought to have any doubts regarding LaMelo Ball’s place in the NBA. He has confirmed to be a possible franchise-altering centerpiece in Charlotte whereas serving to them enter the Playoff race out East.

His numbers, coupled with the flashy performs are simply the excellent combine for what a franchise wants of their younger star. LaMelo the solely rookie in NBA historical past to lead all rookies in complete factors, assists, rebounds, and steals, at the All-Star break.

James Borrego compares LaMelo Ball to Manu Ginobili

Appears as if head coach James Borrego has come round on the Hornets rookie level guard as of late. Borrego stated he wouldn’t be giving the beginning spot to Ball if he continues to commit careless turnovers. Quick-forward to in the present day and he has some excessive reward for LaMelo.

“The closest factor that I’ve seen that I’ve been round is Manu Ginobili. Simply the means to make performs off intuition, off aggressive spirit. At instances, making one thing out of nothing.”

“They each have that means. That’s most likely the closest factor. They’re completely different, they don’t play the similar place, however they each play with that very same spirit and mentality all through the recreation.”

Borrego is aware of what he’s speaking about when making this comparability as he was a component of the Spurs teaching workers from 2003-10 and witnessed Manu Ginobili’s greatness up shut.

The lefty guard was as artful as ever when shifting downhill and Ball has proven flashes of his craftiness as effectively. At the tempo Melo is growing at, he could even prove to be higher than Ginobili when it’s all stated and carried out.