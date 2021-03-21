Just one time this century has the NBA’s MVP come from a staff that completed worse than a No. 2 seed: Russell Westbrook in 2016-17, when the Oklahoma City Thunder had been No. 6 within the West and he was the primary participant since Oscar Robertson to common a triple-double for a full season. We is likely to be taking a look at a second prevalence this season.

For many of the yr, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James have occupied the highest tier of candidates. Just lately Damian Lillard has pressured his manner into the dialog. However Embiid is out with a bone bruise in his knee. The unique return timetable was 2-3 weeks from mid-March, however you understand the Sixers are going to be further cautious. A month of shelf time is certainly in play.

In the meantime, James suffered a high ankle sprain on Saturday and is out indefinitely. The Lakers are equally incentivized to play it further protected with LeBron, notably with Anthony Davis additionally out with a calf pressure. Getting their two stars wholesome for the playoffs is all that issues to the Lakers, even when they need to go in with a decrease seed.

Given the power of the opposite candidates, extended absences would possibly all however eradicate LeBron and Embiid from the real looking MVP dialogue. LeBron would possibly get again comparatively quickly (excessive-ankle sprains can necessitate a variety of restoration instances, and LeBron did journey with the Lakers to Phoenix), however his case was dwindling anyway.

In that case, the race would, in all probability, be right down to Jokic and Lillard, wither neither the Nuggets no the Blazers presently occupying a high-4 seed. Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden would possibly slip into the again finish of the dialog, however the bar for Antetokounmpo to beat voter fatigue and win his third straight is nearly definitely too excessive to clear, and the narrative round Harden forcing his manner out of Houston to hitch a brilliant-staff in Brooklyn might be equally inhibitive, even with the best way he has performed in Kevin Durant’s absence.

I’m not saying that’s proper. However I feel it’s the truth. Barring extra accidents, this factor is coming right down to Jokic and Lillard, and what a photograph end that might be. Jokic owns high billing on nearly each superior stat recognized to man, however the best way Lillard, who averages high-5 throughout the superior-stat board, has carried the Blazers to the West’s present No. 5 seed regardless of C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic lacking a mixed 60 video games, to me, provides him the sting.

Clearly we’re splitting hairs right here, however it’s a reasonably hanging visible that the Nuggets and Blazers personal the very same file (25-16) coming into play on Sunday. I do know what Lillard has overcome in the best way of Portland’s accidents to get to that time. His clutch performances are off the charts. Can voters, in a coin-flip scenario, persuade themselves that Jokic would have the Nuggets in the identical place with out Jamal Murray, who’s solely missed two video games, and whoever you assume their third finest participant is by his aspect?

Both manner, Jokic and Lillard may very effectively be the MVP leaders by this time subsequent week. They could already be. And there’s a very good probability neither one among them finishes with a high-two seed.