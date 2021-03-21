Skip Bayless dished out a backhanded compliment to LeBron James, as James injured his right ankle in the sport against the Hawks.

The Los Angles Lakers fell quick 99-94 against the Atlanta Hawks tonight. The already injury-riddled defending champions acquired a main blow as LeBron James had to go away the sport after struggling an ankle damage.

James had a fast 10 factors in 11 minutes earlier than he exited the sport. Two hours after the sport, the Lakers introduced that the King is out indefinitely.

LeBron James has been recognized with a excessive right ankle sprain and shall be out indefinitely, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/gNUjBBlTPP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2021

This comes as a big blow to the Lakers, who’ve been lacking their All-NBA massive Anthony Davis for 14 video games now. Davis is not anticipated to return earlier than April, and LBJ getting damage simply makes issues more durable for the defending champions.

Numerous the burden falls on Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, and Markieff Morris. KCP, Alex Caruso, Wesley Matthews and Talen Horton-Tucker will all see extra minutes than they did earlier than.

Skip Bayless calls LeBron James ‘Iron Man’

Skip Bayless isn’t the largest LeBron fan round. He has all the time been crucial of what LeBron does or doesn’t do. After LeBron James received injured and exit the sport, Skip took it to his Twitter to hope for a fast restoration for the King.

“Lakers say LeBron is OUT for the remainder of this sport vs Atl. Now we see how rapidly he can bounce again. He is Ironman, the most sturdy star athlete I’ve ever seen.”

He known as LeBron the most sturdy star athlete he has ever seen. This is a very uncommon from Skip, and plenty of think about this to be a backhanded compliment:

Lakers say LeBron is OUT for the remainder of this sport vs Atl. Now we see how rapidly he can bounce again. He is Ironman, the most sturdy star athlete I’ve ever seen. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 20, 2021

Figuring out Skip, he would possibly as nicely be achieved as talked about, and ready to pounce on LBJ for taking an ‘prolonged go away of absence’. No matter the case could also be, instances are going to be turbulent for the Lakers.