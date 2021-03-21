It didn’t take lengthy, after Duke was withdrawn from the ACC Tournament due to COVID-19 points and ended its season 10 days in the past, after which Virginia departed that very same occasion and Kansas bused again to Lawrence slightly than keep in Kansas Metropolis and contest the Large 12 quarterfinals, for the general public carping to start concerning the knowledge of contesting these championships in such proximity to March Madness.

Duke wasn’t going to make the NCAAs with out finishing that occasion and both attaining substantial success or even perhaps successful the automated qualifier place accorded its champion. However UVa and KU had been positioned onto the 68-workforce bracket on Choice Sunday, and every of them contested their first-spherical video games six days later.

One workforce that didn’t: the one from the convention that selected to reconfigure its schedule so its event may run per week earlier.

The Atlantic 10 in mid-January introduced a plan to maneuver its event from Brooklyn to 2 arenas in Richmond, Va. After which it chose to move up the timetable for the bulk of the event, with rounds by way of the semifinals contested March 3-6, a interval beforehand designed as the ultimate week of the common season. The championship recreation was moved to March 14 on the campus of league member Dayton, only a quick bus trip from the 2021 NCAA Tournament venue in Indianapolis. After St. Bonaventure defeated VCU in that recreation, incomes the league’s computerized bid, VCU had a 19-7 report and was chosen as an at-giant entrant and assigned a No. 10 seed.

Nonetheless, in accordance with an athletic division launch, VCU had a number of constructive COVID-19 assessments inside its program in latest days. The Rams realized at 6:25 p.m. ET Saturday from NCAA vice chairman Dan Gavitt and males’s basketball committee chair Mitch Barnhart that their recreation with No. 7 seed Oregon wouldn’t go ahead. In session with the Marion County (Ind.) well being division, athletic director Ed McLaughlin stated, the priority about a number of assessments occurring inside a brief time period led the committee to declare the sport a no-contest and advance the Geese to the second spherical.

A yr in the past, the Rams completed 18-13 and tied for eighth within the A-10. Their season ended as so many others did, with the convention event canceled simply when the opportunity of stealing an computerized bid beckoned most forcefully. In VCU’s case, although, it was extra dramatic.

“We’ve had it occur to us now twice. Final yr, we bought pulled off the ground proper earlier than we had been imagined to play UMass, and now we have now one other one ripped away from us like this,” McLaughlin informed reporters on a name late Saturday. “It’s arduous for our scholar-athletes. It’s arduous for our coaches who’ve labored so arduous and carried out all the pieces we’ve requested them to do from a COVID protocol perspective.

“I wish to be sure that it’s clear: This isn’t one thing the place our workforce broke protocol and did the mistaken factor. We don’t know the way this occurred. However it definitely wasn’t due to dangerous conduct on our aspect, by any means.

“It’s brutal. That’s the one manner I can describe it. I’m heartbroken for our scholar-athletes. I’m heartbroken for our coaches.”

VCU had been hopeful to play the sport as a result of the NCAA has acknowledged that any workforce with 5 eligible gamers could possibly be out there to compete. The varsity realized concerning the a number of constructive assessments throughout the earlier 24 hours and handled the contact tracing course of within the perception it would clear the Rams to take the courtroom.

Rams coach Mike Rhoades informed reporters he had tried to show it right into a motivational aspect, strolling by way of the hallway on the workforce’s ground on the JW Marriott declaring the Rams “had been like a wounded animal” and thus extra harmful.

“The blokes wished to play,” Rhoades stated. “A part of me saved saying it’s going to occur. This simply can’t occur two years in a row.

“Heartbreaking. That is what you dream of as a school participant and a coach. To get it taken away like that is only a heartbreaking second of their younger lives.

“It’s not what you join, proper? No one. However within the final yr, we’re speaking about two basketball video games. There’s been over 500,000 deaths on this nation due to this virus. As devastated as we’re over a basketball recreation — two of them, proper? — there’s lots of people have it worse than us.”

Rhoades informed the story of how he spoke almost a yr in the past with former Rams star Justin Tillman, now taking part in professionally in Israel, who misplaced each his mother and father to COVID.

“That was lots more durable speak than the one I simply had,” Rhoades stated.

He stated he wouldn’t query the medical authorities who made this determination.

The NCAA has endeavored to protect as fiercely in opposition to the virus as attainable to finish the event, therefore the steps taken through the previous week that led some rivals to complain: the isolation of every participant, coach and workers member having his or her personal room, the lodge meals delivered to every ground to keep away from congregating at meals, the testing that appears virtually perpetual.

VCU’s expertise demonstrates that each one the second-guessing about the best way to stage the season, whether or not to play convention tournaments — the unfold of the virus has been too unpredictable for such choices to be infallible. The Rams didn’t have a single problem, no shutdown, by way of the course of its preseason apply or common season. Till the worst attainable time.

“In taking a look at it, I simply shake my head. We did the proper issues during,” McLaughlin stated. “I wouldn’t do something in another way than we did it.

“I don’t know if it’s dangerous luck, or what it’s. It’s simply horrible, greater than anything. However I don’t suppose there’s something we might change.”

Solely the ending, if that had been attainable.