The NCAA Tournament first spherical schedule, predictions, sport previews, TV, sport occasions and websites.
How are the picks to this point?
SU 225-93, ATS 170-142-2, o / u: 185-127-1
CFN Fearless Predictions & Sport Previews
All occasions Jap.
NCAA Tournament First Round: Sunday, March 21
(1) Illinois vs (8) Loyola Chicago
Midwest Area: Second Round
12:00 pm, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Illinois -6.5, o/u: 126
(1) Baylor vs (9) Wisconsin
South Area: Second Round
2:40 pm, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Baylor -6, o / u: 137
(3) West Virginia vs (11) Syracuse
Midwest Area: Second Round
5:15 pm, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: West Virginia -3.5, o/u: 147.5
(3) Arkansas vs (6) Texas Tech
South Area: Second Round
6:10 pm, TNT
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Teas Tech -1, o/u: 141
(2) Houston vs (10) Rutgers
Midwest Area: Second Round
7:10 pm, TBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Houston -8.5, o/u: 132
(7) Florida vs (15) Oral Roberts
South Area: Second Round
7:45 pm, truTV
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Florida -8.5, rpm: 148.5
(5) Villanova vs (13) North Texas
South Area: Second Round
8:45 pm, TNT
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Villanova -6.5, o/u: 127
(4) Oklahoma State vs (12) Oregon State
Midwest Area: Second Round
9:40 pm, TBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Oklahoma State -6, rpm: 142
NCAA Tournament First Round: Saturday, March 20
(5) Colorado vs (12) Georgetown
East Area: First Round
Prediction: Colorado 70, Georgetown 66
Line: Colorado -6, o/u: 138
Last Rating: Colorado 96, Georgetown 73
(4) Florida State vs (13) UNC Greensboro
East Area: First Round
Prediction: Florida State 77, UNC Greensboro 64
Line: Florida State -10.5, o/u: 144.5
Last Rating: Florida State 64, UNC Greensboro 54
(3) Kansas vs (14) Jap Washington
West Area: First Round
Prediction: Kansas 77, Jap Washington 62
Line: Kansas -10.5, o/u: 145.5
Last Rating: Kansas 93, Jap Washington 84
(8) LSU vs (9) St. Bonaventure
East Area: First Round
Prediction: LSU 74, St. Bonaventure 70
Line: LSU -1.5, o/u: 144.5
Last Rating: LSU 76, St. Bonaventure 61
(1) Michigan vs (16) Texas Southern
East Area: First Round
Prediction: Michigan 80, Texas Southern 66
Line: Michigan -26, rpm: 141.5
Last: Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66
(5) Creighton vs (12) UC Santa Barbara
West Area: First Round
Prediction: UC Santa Barbara 74, Creighton 71
Line: Creighton -7.5, o/u: 137.5
Last Rating: Creighton 63, UC Santa Barbara 62
(2) Alabama vs (15) Iona
East Area: First Round
Prediction: Alabama 84, Iona 58
Line: Alabama -17, rpm: 147
Last Rating: Alabama 68, Iona 55
(6) USC vs (11) Drake
West Area: First Round
Prediction: USC 68, Drake 63
Line: USC -7, o/u: 135
Last Rating: USC 72, Drake 56
(2) Iowa vs (15) Grand Canyon
West Area: First Round
PredictionL Iowa 78, Grand Canyon 66
Line: Iowa -14.5, o/u: 145
Last Rating: Iowa 86, Grand Canyon 74
(7) UConn vs (10) Maryland
East Area: First Round
Prediction: Maryland 64, UConn 62
Line: UConn -3, o/u: 130
Last Rating: Maryland 63, UConn 54
(4) Virginia vs (13) Ohio
West Area: First Round
Prediction: Virginia 77, Ohio 68
Line: Virginia -7, o/u: 130.5
Last Rating: Ohio 62, Virginia 58
(8) Oklahoma vs (9) Missouri
West Area: First Round
Prediction: Oklahoma 74, Missouri 70
Line: Oklahoma -1, o/u: 139.5
Last Rating: Oklahoma 72, Missouri 68
(1) Gonzaga vs (16) Norfolk State
West Area: First Round
Prediction: Gonzaga 90, Norfolk State 54
Line: Gonzaga -33, o/u: 154.5
Last Rating: Gonzaga 98, Norfolk State 55
(6) BYU vs (11) UCLA
East Area: First Round
Prediction: UCLA 68, BYU 65
Line: BYU -4.5, o / u: 139
Last Rating: UCLA 73, BYU 62
(3) Texas vs (14) Abilene Christian
East Area: First Round
Prediction: Texas 78, Abilene Christian 67
Line: Texas -8.5, rpm: 139.5
FInal Rating: Abilene Christian 53, Texas 52
(7) Oregon vs (10) VCU
West Area: First Round
No Contest: Oregon to maneuver on to Second Round
