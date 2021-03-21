The NCAA Tournament first spherical schedule, predictions, sport previews, TV, sport occasions and websites.

How are the picks to this point?
SU 225-93, ATS 170-142-2, o / u: 185-127-1

– First Round Friday, First 4 Scoreboard, Predictions

NCAA Tournament First Round: Sunday, March 21

(1) Illinois vs (8) Loyola Chicago

Midwest Area: Second Round
12:00 pm, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Illinois -6.5, o/u: 126

(1) Baylor vs (9) Wisconsin

South Area: Second Round
2:40 pm, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Baylor -6, o / u: 137

(3) West Virginia vs (11) Syracuse

Midwest Area: Second Round
5:15 pm, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: West Virginia -3.5, o/u: 147.5

(3) Arkansas vs (6) Texas Tech

South Area: Second Round
6:10 pm, TNT
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Teas Tech -1, o/u: 141

(2) Houston vs (10) Rutgers

Midwest Area: Second Round
7:10 pm, TBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Houston -8.5, o/u: 132

(7) Florida vs (15) Oral Roberts

South Area: Second Round
7:45 pm, truTV
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Florida -8.5, rpm: 148.5

(5) Villanova vs (13) North Texas

South Area: Second Round
8:45 pm, TNT
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Villanova -6.5, o/u: 127

(4) Oklahoma State vs (12) Oregon State

Midwest Area: Second Round
9:40 pm, TBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Oklahoma State -6, rpm: 142

NCAA Tournament First Round: Saturday, March 20

(5) Colorado vs (12) Georgetown

East Area: First Round
Prediction: Colorado 70, Georgetown 66
Line: Colorado -6, o/u: 138
Last Rating: Colorado 96, Georgetown 73

(4) Florida State vs (13) UNC Greensboro

East Area: First Round
Prediction: Florida State 77, UNC Greensboro 64
Line: Florida State -10.5, o/u: 144.5
Last Rating: Florida State 64, UNC Greensboro 54

(3) Kansas vs (14) Jap Washington

West Area: First Round
Prediction: Kansas 77, Jap Washington 62
Line: Kansas -10.5, o/u: 145.5
Last Rating: Kansas 93, Jap Washington 84

(8) LSU vs (9) St. Bonaventure

East Area: First Round
Prediction: LSU 74, St. Bonaventure 70
Line: LSU -1.5, o/u: 144.5
Last Rating: LSU 76, St. Bonaventure 61

(1) Michigan vs (16) Texas Southern

East Area: First Round
Prediction: Michigan 80, Texas Southern 66
Line: Michigan -26, rpm: 141.5
Last: Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66

(5) Creighton vs (12) UC Santa Barbara

West Area: First Round
Prediction: UC Santa Barbara 74, Creighton 71
Line: Creighton -7.5, o/u: 137.5
Last Rating: Creighton 63, UC Santa Barbara 62

(2) Alabama vs (15) Iona

East Area: First Round
Prediction: Alabama 84, Iona 58
Line: Alabama -17, rpm: 147
Last Rating: Alabama 68, Iona 55

(6) USC vs (11) Drake

West Area: First Round
Prediction: USC 68, Drake 63
Line: USC -7, o/u: 135
Last Rating: USC 72, Drake 56

(2) Iowa vs (15) Grand Canyon

West Area: First Round
PredictionL Iowa 78, Grand Canyon 66
Line: Iowa -14.5, o/u: 145
Last Rating: Iowa 86, Grand Canyon 74

(7) UConn vs (10) Maryland

East Area: First Round
Prediction: Maryland 64, UConn 62
Line: UConn -3, o/u: 130
Last Rating: Maryland 63, UConn 54

(4) Virginia vs (13) Ohio

West Area: First Round
Prediction: Virginia 77, Ohio 68
Line: Virginia -7, o/u: 130.5
Last Rating: Ohio 62, Virginia 58

(8) Oklahoma vs (9) Missouri

West Area: First Round
Prediction: Oklahoma 74, Missouri 70
Line: Oklahoma -1, o/u: 139.5
Last Rating: Oklahoma 72, Missouri 68

(1) Gonzaga vs (16) Norfolk State

West Area: First Round
Prediction: Gonzaga 90, Norfolk State 54
Line: Gonzaga -33, o/u: 154.5
Last Rating: Gonzaga 98, Norfolk State 55

(6) BYU vs (11) UCLA

East Area: First Round
Prediction: UCLA 68, BYU 65
Line: BYU -4.5, o / u: 139
Last Rating: UCLA 73, BYU 62

(3) Texas vs (14) Abilene Christian

East Area: First Round
Prediction: Texas 78, Abilene Christian 67
Line: Texas -8.5, rpm: 139.5
FInal Rating: Abilene Christian 53, Texas 52

(7) Oregon vs (10) VCU

West Area: First Round
No Contest: Oregon to maneuver on to Second Round

NEXT: NCAA Tournament, Outcomes: First 4, First Round Friday

