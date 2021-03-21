The NCAA Tournament first spherical schedule, predictions, sport previews, TV, sport occasions and websites.

How are the picks to this point?

SU 225-93, ATS 170-142-2, o / u: 185-127-1

NCAA Tournament First Round: Sunday, March 21

(1) Illinois vs (8) Loyola Chicago

Midwest Area: Second Round

12:00 pm, CBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Illinois -6.5, o/u: 126

(1) Baylor vs (9) Wisconsin

South Area: Second Round

2:40 pm, CBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Baylor -6, o / u: 137

(3) West Virginia vs (11) Syracuse

Midwest Area: Second Round

5:15 pm, CBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: West Virginia -3.5, o/u: 147.5

(3) Arkansas vs (6) Texas Tech

South Area: Second Round

6:10 pm, TNT

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Teas Tech -1, o/u: 141

(2) Houston vs (10) Rutgers

Midwest Area: Second Round

7:10 pm, TBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Houston -8.5, o/u: 132

(7) Florida vs (15) Oral Roberts

South Area: Second Round

7:45 pm, truTV

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Florida -8.5, rpm: 148.5

(5) Villanova vs (13) North Texas

South Area: Second Round

8:45 pm, TNT

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Villanova -6.5, o/u: 127

(4) Oklahoma State vs (12) Oregon State

Midwest Area: Second Round

9:40 pm, TBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Oklahoma State -6, rpm: 142

NCAA Tournament First Round: Saturday, March 20

(5) Colorado vs (12) Georgetown

East Area: First Round

Prediction: Colorado 70, Georgetown 66

Line: Colorado -6, o/u: 138

Last Rating: Colorado 96, Georgetown 73

(4) Florida State vs (13) UNC Greensboro

East Area: First Round

Prediction: Florida State 77, UNC Greensboro 64

Line: Florida State -10.5, o/u: 144.5

Last Rating: Florida State 64, UNC Greensboro 54

(3) Kansas vs (14) Jap Washington

West Area: First Round

Prediction: Kansas 77, Jap Washington 62

Line: Kansas -10.5, o/u: 145.5

Last Rating: Kansas 93, Jap Washington 84

(8) LSU vs (9) St. Bonaventure

East Area: First Round

Prediction: LSU 74, St. Bonaventure 70

Line: LSU -1.5, o/u: 144.5

Last Rating: LSU 76, St. Bonaventure 61

(1) Michigan vs (16) Texas Southern

East Area: First Round

Prediction: Michigan 80, Texas Southern 66

Line: Michigan -26, rpm: 141.5

Last: Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66

(5) Creighton vs (12) UC Santa Barbara

West Area: First Round

Prediction: UC Santa Barbara 74, Creighton 71

Line: Creighton -7.5, o/u: 137.5

Last Rating: Creighton 63, UC Santa Barbara 62

(2) Alabama vs (15) Iona

East Area: First Round

Prediction: Alabama 84, Iona 58

Line: Alabama -17, rpm: 147

Last Rating: Alabama 68, Iona 55

(6) USC vs (11) Drake

West Area: First Round

Prediction: USC 68, Drake 63

Line: USC -7, o/u: 135

Last Rating: USC 72, Drake 56

(2) Iowa vs (15) Grand Canyon

West Area: First Round

PredictionL Iowa 78, Grand Canyon 66

Line: Iowa -14.5, o/u: 145

Last Rating: Iowa 86, Grand Canyon 74

(7) UConn vs (10) Maryland

East Area: First Round

Prediction: Maryland 64, UConn 62

Line: UConn -3, o/u: 130

Last Rating: Maryland 63, UConn 54

(4) Virginia vs (13) Ohio

West Area: First Round

Prediction: Virginia 77, Ohio 68

Line: Virginia -7, o/u: 130.5

Last Rating: Ohio 62, Virginia 58

(8) Oklahoma vs (9) Missouri

West Area: First Round

Prediction: Oklahoma 74, Missouri 70

Line: Oklahoma -1, o/u: 139.5

Last Rating: Oklahoma 72, Missouri 68

(1) Gonzaga vs (16) Norfolk State

West Area: First Round

Prediction: Gonzaga 90, Norfolk State 54

Line: Gonzaga -33, o/u: 154.5

Last Rating: Gonzaga 98, Norfolk State 55

(6) BYU vs (11) UCLA

East Area: First Round

Prediction: UCLA 68, BYU 65

Line: BYU -4.5, o / u: 139

Last Rating: UCLA 73, BYU 62

(3) Texas vs (14) Abilene Christian

East Area: First Round

Prediction: Texas 78, Abilene Christian 67

Line: Texas -8.5, rpm: 139.5

FInal Rating: Abilene Christian 53, Texas 52

(7) Oregon vs (10) VCU

West Area: First Round

No Contest: Oregon to maneuver on to Second Round

NEXT: NCAA Tournament, Outcomes: First 4, First Round Friday