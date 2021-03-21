Nithiin: Keerthy Suresh is missing

The younger actor Nithiin and Nationwide award successful actress Keerthy Suresh who is recognized for appearing in Nag Ashwin’ directorial enterprise Mahanati, are at the moment working collectively for an upcoming romantic and comedy drama Rang De, which is gearing up for grand launch this Friday. All the group of Rang De are busy within the promotional actions of the movie. Yesterday, Bheeshma fame Nithiin took to his Twitter to share a pic of Keerthy Suresh and stated, “ She is missing and Hyderabad police responded on this situation.”

Lie fame actor Nithiin wrote, “Keerthy Suresh is missing. And Hyderabad Police responded to his tweet. Hyderabad police replied, “Don’t fear Nithiin. we’ll take care.”

Rang De is a fun-filled romantic entertainer, which is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments. Few days in the past, the makers of Rang De launched the trailer. The trailer began with childhood episodes on Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh. It appears the film is all in regards to the variations between them and the way they’re in love with one another.

Rang De additionally has Naresh, Kausalya, Sai Kumar, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Vineeth, within the supporting roles. The movie Rang De which is all set to hit the screens on twenty sixth March, was within the making for over a 12 months.